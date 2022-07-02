Minnesota United vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd July | MLS 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Minnesota United lock horns with an impressive Real Salt Lake outfit at Allianz Field on Sunday.

Minnesota United vs Real Salt Lake Preview

Real Salt Lake are currently in third place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have exceeded expectations so far this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Columbus Crew last week and will want to take it up a notch in this match.

Minnesota United are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this year. The hosts edged Los Angeles Galaxy to an important 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Minnesota United vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Minnesota United have a good record against Real Salt Lake and have won four of the 11 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Salt Lake's two victories.

Minnesota United won their four matches against Real Salt Lake at Allianz Field and scored at least three goals in each of the four matches.

Minnesota United ended a three-match losing streak against Los Angeles Galaxy but have failed to win any of their last three home games.

Real Salt Lake have won only one of their last seven away matches but have been unbeaten at home during this period.

Real Salt Lake have conceded nine of their 19 goals from set-pieces this season and are tied with Nashville SC for the highest percentage in the MLS.

Minnesota United forward Emanuel Reynoso scored his second brace in the MLS against Los Angeles Galaxy last week.

Minnesota United vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Real Salt Lake have exceeded expectations so far this season and are in impressive form at the moment. The away side needs to improve its record on the road and has a point to prove this weekend.

Minnesota United are yet to hit their stride in the MLS and have plenty of work to do ahead of this match. Real Salt Lake are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Minnesota United 2-3 Real Salt Lake

Minnesota United vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Salt Lake

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Salt Lake to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Emanuel Reynoso to score - Yes

