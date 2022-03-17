Minnesota United vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips - 19th March 2022 

Aiming to pick up their first win of the new MLS season, San Jose Earthquakes will travel to the Allianz Field Stadium to face Minnesota United on Saturday.

The hosts, meanwhile, are coming off ending their four-game winless run in the league and will look to build on that result.

Minnesota United got their season up and running on Monday with a narrow 1-0 win at New York Red Bulls. Following a drab first half, Luis Amarilla came up trumps for the Loons, scoring the only goal of the game six minutes after the interval.

Before that, Minnesota United had drawn their opening two games of the season, against Philadelphia Union and Nashville SC.

Meanwhile, San Jose Earthquakes continue to struggle for form, as they fell to a 2-0 defeat away at Philadelphia Union. The Earthquakes have failed to win any of their opening three games, losing twice and drawing once.

Their poor start has been down to their defensive frailties, as they have already shipped eight goals.

Minnesota United vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

San Jose Earthquakes boast a slightly superior record in this fixture, claiming five wins in 11 previous meetings.

Minnesota United have picked up one fewer win in this period, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Minnesota are unbeaten in their last six meetings against San Jose since 2018, claiming four wins and three draws.

With two draws and one win from their opening three games, Minnesota are unbeaten in their first three games of the regular MLS season for only the second time in their history.

San Jose Earthquakes, meanwhile, are without a win in their opening three games for the third time in the last four seasons.

While the Loons are unbeaten in eight of their last nine league games, the Earthquakes have managed just one win from their last five away outings, losing four.

Minnesota United vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

Considering the past results between the two teams, an action-packed contest with plenty of goalmouth action could ensue. However, Minnesota United are expected to extend their dominance and come away with a slender win against a floundering San Jose Earthquakes team.

Prediction: Minnesota United 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes.

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Minnesota United vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Minnesota United.

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - (There have been three or more goals scored in eight of their last nine meetings since 2017).

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (both teams have scored in each of their last five meetings and eight of their last nine).

Edited by Bhargav