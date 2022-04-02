Minnesota United vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting tips | 2nd April 2022

Minnesota United welcome the Seattle Sounders to Allianz Field in MLS Western Conference action on Saturday.

The hosts have enjoyed a good start to their 2022 campaign and are winless after four games. They are in third place in the Western Conference standings, despite just four goals to their name.

The Sounders have endured a slow start to their campaign and are in 11th place with just four points to their name. They have made it to the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Champions League, so that is one thing they can look forward to at the moment.

The hosts secured a 1-0 win over San Jose in their previous outing, which was their second win with that scoreline in a row. The Seattle Sounders were held to a 1-1 draw by Austin FC in their MLS game before the international break.

Minnesota United vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head

and Key Numbers

There have been 10 meetings between the two rivals since 2017. The visiting side have dominated the proceedings in this fixture with eight wins to their name while the hosts have secured just one win. The spoils have been shared just once between the two sides.

The Sounders are winless in six straight away matches (D3 L3) in the MLS. They have not been able to score more than once in each of these fixtures.

Only Atlanta United (35) have committed fewer fouls than the visitors this season (36).

Only Chicago Fire (1) have conceded fewer goals than the hosts (2) in the MLS this season.

Minnesota United lead the competition in terms of successful dribbles per game, completing 16.3 dribbles per game, two more than any other side.

Minnesota United vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Minnesota United's two wins this season have both come in their last two games, so they will be looking to make it three wins in a row. The Seattle Sounders have a Champions League game against New York City FC on Wednesday, which might take precedence over this game in terms of focus.

The Loons have scored exactly one goal in each of their four games thus far and have been defensively solid to make it count. The visitors, on the other hand, failed to score in their first two league games and have a negative goal difference at the moment.

Though the visiting side hold an edge in this fixture, given their current form, they might struggle here. Nonetheless, they should pack enough of a punch to earn a point from their trip to Minnesota.

Prediction: Minnesota United 1-1 Seattle Sounders

Minnesota United vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Minnesota have scored in each of their four games this season; Seattle have failed to score just once in 10 games against the hosts)

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (There have been under 2.5 goals scored in Minnesota United's last 4 MLS games; There have been under 2.5 goals scored in 6 of Seattle's last 7 MLS games)

Tip 4: Minnesota United to score first - Yes (Three of the host's four goals have been the deadlock breakers)

Edited by Peter P