Minnesota United vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th July | MLS 2022

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as Sporting Kansas City take on Minnesota United in an important clash at Allianz Field on Wednesday.

Minnesota United vs Sporting Kansas City Preview

Minnesota United are currently in sixth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The hosts eased past Vancouver Whitecaps by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Sporting Kansas City, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The away side edged CF Montreal to a 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Minnesota United vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sporting Kansas City have an impressive record against Minnesota United and have won 10 of the 18 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Minnesota United's five victories.

The previous meeting between the two teams ended in a 2-1 victory for Minnesota United and was the sixth consecutive game at the venue between the two teams that has produced a one-goal victory.

Minnesota United are on a three-match unbeaten streak for the first time in the MLS this season and have managed to turn their campaign around.

Sporting Kansas City defeated CF Montreal by a 2-1 margin last week and will look to win consecutive matches for the first time this year.

Emanuel Reynoso is in excellent form at the moment and has managed a league-high seven goal contributions for Minnesota United since the MLS returned from a three-week break in June.

Johnny Russell has two goal contributions against Minneosta United in the MLS - only Lucas Barrios has been more prolific against the Loons.

Minnesota United vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Minnesota United have managed to improve over the past month and will look to move up the league table in the coming months. The hosts have hit their stride in the MLS and have a point to prove this week.

Sporting Kansas City have endured an abysmal year so far and have a mountain to climb this season. Minnesota United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Minnesota United 2-1 Sporting Kansas City

Minnesota United vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Minnesota United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sporting Kansas City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Emanuel Reynoso to score - Yes

