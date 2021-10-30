Minnesota United vs Sporting Kansas City prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Minnesota United take on Sporting Kansas City on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and have a point to prove this weekend.

Minnesota United are in eighth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best in recent weeks. The hosts suffered a 2-1 defeat against Vancouver Whitecaps in their previous game and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Sporting Kansas City, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been excellent this season. The away side eased past Los Angeles Galaxy by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident going into this match.

Minnesota United vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head

Sporting Kansas City have an impressive record against Minnesota United and have won 10 out of 17 matches played between the two teams. Minnesota United have managed four victories against Sporting Kansas City and will need to step up on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 4-0 victory for Sporting Kansas City. Minnesota United were outclassed on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Minnesota United form guide in MLS 2021: L-D-W-W-L

Sporting Kansas City form guide in MLS 2021: W-W-L-W-W

Minnesota United vs Sporting Kansas City Team News

Minnesota United need to win this game

Minnesota United

Jan Gregus and Hassani Dotson have recovered from their injuries and will be available for selection. Minnesota United will need to be at their best to get the better of Sporting Kansas City this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sporting Kansas City have a strong squad

Sporting Kansas City

Jaylin Lindsey and Alan Pulido are injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. Felipe Hernandez has been suspended for the remainder of the season and is unavailable for this match.

Injured: Jaylin Lindsey, Alan Pulido

Doubtful: Daniel Salloi

Suspended: Felipe Hernandez

Minnesota United vs Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dayne St. Clair; Brent Kallman, Chase Gasper, Bakaye Dibassy, Jukka Raitala; Wil Trapp, Osvaldo Alonso; Franco Fragapane, Ethan Finlay, Emanuel Reynoso; Robin Lod

Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Melia; Luis Martins, Andreu Fontas, Roberto Puncec, Graham Zusi; Remi Walter, Ilie Sanchez, Roger Espinoza; Khiry Shelton, Johnny Russell, Gadi Kinda

Minnesota United vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Sporting Kansas City have exceeded expectations in the MLS so far and will want to step up in this fixture. The away side has impressive players in its ranks and can potentially win the league this year.

Minnesota United have improved over the past year and will be intent on making the most of their form in the coming weeks. Sporting Kansas City are the better team at the moment, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Minnesota United 1-3 Sporting Kansas City

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi