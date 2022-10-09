Minnesota United vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9, 2022

Minnesota United will entertain the Vancouver Whitecaps at Allianz Field in a key MLS Western Conference clash on Sunday (October 9).

The hosts have only themselves to blame for not having securing a playoff spot till Decision Day. They have lost five of their last six league games - drawing the other - when a single win would've helped them secure a playoff spot. Minnesota have lost two games in a row and are coming off a 2-0 defeat at last-placed San Jose Earthquakes last week.

Vancouver, meanwhile, have recorded three straight wins to stage a late claim for one of the last two playoff spots in the Western Conference. In their previous outing, they beat second-placed Austin 2-0 at home to keep their playoff hopes alive till the last day of the regular season.

Minnesota United vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths ten times in the MLS. Minnesota hold a narrow 4-3 lead in wins, while three games have ended in draws.

Minnesota emerged 3-1 winners when the two teams met earlier this season at the BC Place.

Vancouver have failed to score in their last three trips to Minnesota, where they are winless in four games.

Minnesota are winless in their last two games, playing out a 1-1 draw against Los Angeles FC in their previous home outing.

Vancouver are winless on their travels since June and have their lost two away games.

Minnesota have outscored Vancouver 46-40 in the league and also boast a superior defensive record having shipped in 51 goals, four fewer than the Canadian team.

Minnesota United vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Vancouver do not have the best away record in the MLS but have scored in seven of their last eight away games and are expected to score against the Loons. Only a win will earn them a playoff berth, so the stakes are as high as they can be.

Minnesota are winless in the league since August but boast an unbeaten record at home against the Whitecaps. However, their poor form does not bode well for their victory hopes. The in-form visitors are the favourites to secure a win and a playoff berth.

Prediction: Minnesota United 1-2 Vancouver Whitecaps

Minnesota United vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Vancouver

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Minnesota to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Ryan Gauld to score or assist any time - Yes

