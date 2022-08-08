MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS All-Star Game 2022

The stage is set for the one-off annual MLS All-Star Game between MLS All-Stars and Liga MX All-Stars at the Allianz Field on Wednesday.

This will be the 26th edition of the annual exhibition game. For the second year, Liga MX All-Stars have been invited for the game. At their Banc of California Stadium meeting in August last year, MLS All-Stars won 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

As has been the case in the previous editions of the competition, some of the very best players from the MLS have been included in the All-Stars roster. Javier Hernandez has been voted as the captain of the team.

Liga MX All-Stars are led by coach Diego Cocca, while Camilo Vargas will captain the team for their trip to Minnesota.

MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars Head-to-Head

The two teams locked horns last year in the MLS All-Star Game. Jesus Murillo scored for MLS All-Stars, while Cabecita opened the scoring for Liga MX All-Stars before the former won on penalties.

MLS All-Stars form guide: N/A

Liga MX All-Stars form guide : N/A.

MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars Team News

MLS All-Stars

Valentín Castellanos has left New York City on a season-long loan to Girona and has been replaced by FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vazquez. Alexander Callens picked up an injury last week and has been replaced by Philadelphia Union centre-back Jakob Glesnes.

A total of 26 players from 16 clubs have been named for the game.

Injured: Alexander Callens.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Liga MX All-Stars

William Tesillo has been ruled out with an injury, while Liga MX top-scorer Andre-Pierre Gignac will also not travel to Minnesota due to an ankle injury. Diego Barbosa is struggling with an injury.

Jordan Carrillo has been loaned out to Sporting Gijon. Matheus Doria was called up as a replacement but picked up an injury and is ruled out of the game.

Injured: William Tesillo, Andre-Pierre Gignac, Diego Barbosa, Matheus Doria.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars Predicted XIs

MLS All-Stars (4-2-3-1): Andre Blake (GK); Walker Zimmerman, Kamal Miller, Julian Araujo, Aaron Long; Emanuel Reynoso, Ilie Sanchez; Hany Mukhtar, Sebastian Driussi, Raul Ruidiaz; Javier Hernandez.

Liga MX All-Stars (4-4-2): Camilo Vargas (GK); Brayan Angulo, Kevin Alvarez, Luis Reyes, Lisandro Lopez; Erik Lira, Luis Chavez, Alvaro Fidalgo, Angel Mena; Juan Dinenno, Uriel Antuna.

MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars Prediction

MLS All-Stars won when the two teams last met. MLS teams have dominated proceedings against Liga MX cluba recently, with the Seattle Sounders lifting the CONCACAF Champions League trophy earlier this season.

Considering home advantage for MLS players, they should be able to eke out a win.

Prediction: MLS All-Stars 2-1 Liga MX All-Stars.

