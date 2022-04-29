Montreal vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | 1 May, 2022

Montreal host Atlanta United at Saputo Stadium in the MLS on Saturday, with both sides having similar starts to the season.

Montreal are currently 6th in the Eastern Conference, tied on points with Atlanta. Wilfried Nancy's side have been in good form of late and are unbeaten in their last six games across all competitions. They will look to extend their streak with a win against Atlanta on Saturday.

Atlanta United are currently 4th in the Eastern Conference, six points off Philadelphia at the top of the table. Gonzalo Pineda's side have been inconsistent of late, having won only two of their last five games across all competitions. They will look to turn things around with a win against Montreal on Saturday.

Both sides will want to win the game to climb up the table and that should make for an exciting contest.

Montreal vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record as both sides have won two of their last five meetings.

The two sides played out a 3-3 draw in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Montreal have scored the third highest amount of goals in the conference with 14 from their eight games. However, they have also conceded 17 which is tied for the most.

Atlanta have scored the sixth highest amount of foals with 10, while also being tied fifth for lowest amount of goals conceded with 11.

Montreal vs Atlanta United Prediction

Both sides have had similar seasons so far and that should make for an entertaining game on Saturday.

Mathieu Choiniere, Bjorn Johnsen and Mason Toye are all unavailable for Montreal. Meanwhile, Dylan Castanheira, Josef Martinez, Osvaldo Alonso, Machop Chol and Matheus Rossetto are all out due to injuries for Atlanta United.

Montreal have been in the better form recently and that should come to the fore during the game.

We predict a tight game, with Montreal coming away with the win.

Prediction: Montreal 2-1 Atlanta United

Montreal vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Montreal Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - YES (Both teams have been in good goal scoring form this season, while also not being at their best defensively)

Tip 3 - Djordje Mihailovic to score/assist (The midfielder has scored four goals and provided two assists in eight games so far this campaign)

