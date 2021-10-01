Montreal vs Atlanta United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Montreal invite Atlanta United to Saputo Stadium inan MLS Eastern Conference fixture on Saturday.

The home side suffered their second straight loss in the league on Wednesday as they were humbled at home by Eastern Conference leaders New England Revolution. Rudy Camacho scored an own goal as Montreal lost 4-1.

Atlanta United have been in good form at the moment and after a 1-0 away loss at Philadelphia Union, they returned to winning ways against Inter Miami in their home game on Wednesday. Josef Martinez scored from the penalty spot, his 100th MLS goal in just 125 appearances.

Don Garber @thesoccerdon From his first goals in 2017 to last night’s 100th, @JosefMartinez17 has been one of the brightest stars in @MLS and a pure joy to watch with @ATLUTD . Congrats, Josef, and here’s to your next century! From his first goals in 2017 to last night’s 100th, @JosefMartinez17 has been one of the brightest stars in @MLS and a pure joy to watch with @ATLUTD. Congrats, Josef, and here’s to your next century! https://t.co/Zvkp9KgAbw

Montreal vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head

There have been eight MLS meetings between the two sides so far. Atlanta United have the upper hand in this fixture at the moment and lead 5-1 in wins while two games have ended in stalemates.

Montreal's only win came in the first-ever meeting between the two sides in 2017. Atlanta recorded four back-to-back wins after that and the two sides shared the spoils for the first time in 2019. They did not meet in the 2020 MLS regular season but have already squared off twice this term.

Atlanta recorded a 1-0 win at home in May while the game at Saturday's venue ended in a 2-2 draw in August.

Montreal form guide (All competitions): L-L-W-W-W

Atlanta United form guide (MLS): W-L-W-W-W

Montreal vs Atlanta United Team News

Montreal

The hosts continue to be without the services of Aljaz Struna, Mason Toye and Robert Orri Thorkelsso on account of injuries. Ballou Tabla recovered from his injury and made an appearance from the bench in the 4-1 loss to the New England Revs on Wednesday.

Kamal Miller picked up his fifth booking of the campaign and will be suspended for the match.

Injured: Aljaz Struna, Robert Orri Thorkelsson, Ballou Tabla, Mason Toye

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Kamal Miller

Atlanta United

There are a few injury concerns for the visiting side as well. Amar Sejdic, Franco Ibarra and Emerson Hyndman remain sidelined with injuries. Ronald Hernandez recovered from his ailment and made an appearance from the bench against Inter Miami.

Injured: Amar Sejdic, Franco Ibarra, Emerson Hyndman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Montreal vs Atlanta United Predicted XI

CF Montreal Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Sebastian Breza; Mustafa Kizza, Rudy Camacho, Joel Waterman; Mathieu Choiniere, Victor Wanyama, Samuele Piette, Zachary Brault-Guillard; Djordje Mihailovic, Joaquin Torres; Romell Quioto

Atlanta United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bradley Guzan; Alan Franco, Anton Walkes, Miles Robinson; George Bello, Brooks Lennon, Ezequiel Barco, Santiago Sosa, Marcelino Moreno; Luiz Araujo, Josef Martínez

Montreal vs Atlanta United Prediction

Atlanta have four wins in their last five games, but all of them have come at home. Their only away game in their last five outings was a 1-0 loss to Philadelphia.

Also Read

Montreal have a better goalscoring record than the visiting side and we predict the two sides will play out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Montreal 1-1 Atlanta United

Edited by Peter P