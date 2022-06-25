Montreal vs Charlotte Prediction and Betting Tips | 26 June, 2022

Montreal host Charlotte at the Saputo Stadium in the MLS on Sunday, with both sides having had similar seasons so far.

Montreal are currently 5th in the Eastern Conference, four points off New York City FC at the top of the table. Wilfried Nancy's side have faltered of late, having lost three of their last five games across all competitions. They will look to turn things around with a win against Charlotte on Sunday.

Charlotte are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference, three points behind their opponents. Christian Lattanzio's side have been inconsistent recently, having lost two of their last five games across all competitions. They will hope to climb up the table with a win against Montreal on Sunday.

Both sides will be looking to win the game and that should make for an exciting matchup.

Montreal vs Charlotte Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Montreal beat Charlotte 2-0 in the only time the two sides have gone head-to-head previously.

Goals from Djordje Mihailovic and Alistair Johnston were enough to secure the victory for Montreal back in May.

Montreal have the best attack in the Eastern Conference, having scored 28 goals in their 15 games so far this campaign. However, they also have the second-worst defense, with 27 goals conceded.

Charlotte have the third best defense in the Eastern Conference, having only conceded 19 goals in their 16 games so far this campaign. However they also have the second-worst attack, with only 16 goals scored.

Montreal vs Charlotte Prediction

Both sides have been in similar form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Sunday.

Montreal will be without Djordje Mihailovic, Tomas Giraldo and Bjorn Johnsen due to injury. Meanwhile, Pablo Sisinega, Adam Armour, Chris Hegardt and Vinicius Mello will all be unavailable for Charlotte.

We predict a tight game, with both sides sharing the spoils in a low scoring draw.

Prediction: Montreal 1-1 Charlotte

Montreal vs Charlotte Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: DRAW

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - YES (Montreal can boast the best attack in the league, while also having one of the worst defensive records)

Tip 3 - Romell Quioto to score/assist (With top scorer and provider Mihailovic out due to injury, Quioto will be heavily relied on to add to his tally of five goals and two assists on Sunday)

