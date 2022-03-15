Montreal vs Cruz Azul prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 CONCACAF Champions League

Montreal welcome Cruz Azul to the Montreal Olympic Stadium in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.

The first-leg tie between the two sides ended in a 1-0 win for Cruz Azul at the Estadio Azteca last week. The Mexican side will be looking to bag an important away goal here. They secured a 2-1 win over local rivals Pumas UNAM on Sunday and can extend their winning streak to three games across all competitions.

Montreal have suffered losses in all three of their MLS games this season and reigning champions New York City FC thrashed them 4-1, their fourth consecutive defeat across all competitions.

Montreal vs Cruz Azul Head-to-Head

The first leg last week was the first-ever competitive meeting between the two sides, which ended in a 1-0 win for Cruz Azul, thanks to Uriel Antuna's 20th-minute goal.

Montreal form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-W

Cruz Azul form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-L

Montreal vs Cruz Azul Team News

Montreal

There are no fresh injury concerns for the home side here as Mason Toye, Ahmed Hamdi and Samuel Piette continue to be sidelined with injuries. Montreal will be back in MLS action on Saturday, so it remains to be seen how head coach Wilfred Nancy will rotate his squad for this crucial tie.

Injured: Mason Toye, Ahmed Hamdi, Samuel Piette

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cruz Azul

Julio César Domínguez and Rómulo Otero are still weeks away from match fitness and their recoveries keep them out of this game. Alejandro Mayorga will not be traveling to Canada, while Shaggy Martínez and Cristian Tabó have made it to the squad but are likely to start from the bench.

Injured: Julio César Domínguez, Rómulo Otero, Alejandro Mayorga

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Montreal vs Cruz Azul Predicted XI

Montreal Predicted XI (3-4-3): Sebastian Breza (GK); Zachary Brault-Guillard, Joel Waterman, Gabriele Corbo; Rida Zouhir, Mathieu Choinière, Victor Wanyama, Lassi Lappalainen; Joaquin Torres, Romell Quioto, Đorđe Mihailović

Cruz Azul Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): José de Jesús Corona (GK); Ignacio Rivero, Pablo Aguilar, Luis Abram, Juan Escobar; Érik Lira, Rafael Baca; Uriel Antuna, Santiago Giménez, Carlos Alberto Rodríguez; Bryan Angulo

Montreal vs Cruz Azul Prediction

Montreal are yet to hit their stride this season. They recovered from a one-goal deficit in the round of 16 first leg against Santos Laguna to secure a 3-0 win at home and will be hoping to produce a similar kind of performance here.

Cruz Azul might prove to be a tougher nut to crack than their compatriots and while they might struggle in their trip to Montreal, they are expected to score at least one goal here and are the favorites to progress on away goals.

Prediction: Montreal 2-1 Cruz Azul

