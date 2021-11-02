Montreal vs Houston Dynamo prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

In their last game of the MLS regular season, Houston Dynamo travel to Saputo Stadium to face off against Montreal CF, who have two games left to play.

The visiting side will be playing for pride in this inter-conference fixture as they have been ruled out of contention for a playoffs spot.

Montreal have a very narrow chance of competing in the playoffs and need to win both of their remaining games while hoping New York Red Bulls, Atlanta United and Orlando City drop points.

Houston Dynamo fell to a 1-0 home loss to Colorado Rapids on Sunday while Montreal suffered a 1-0 loss to NY Red Bulls.

Montreal vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head

There have been 15 meetings between the two sides, with all of their matches coming in the MLS. The hosts have six wins to their name and the visitors have the upper hand with eight wins against the Canadian side. They have played to only one draw, with that stalemate coming back in 2012.

They last locked horns at BBVA Stadium in the 2019 regular season. Houston came back from behind to record a 2-1 win in that fixture.

Montreal form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-D-D

Houston Dynamo form guide (MLS): L-L-L-W-L

Montreal vs Houston Dynamo Team News

Montreal

Romell Quioto, Mason Toye, Jean-Aniel Assi and Robert Orri Thorkelsson continue to be on the sidelines with injuries for the home side.

Injured: Romell Quioto, Mason Toye, Jean-Aniel Assi, Robert Orri Thorkelsson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Houston Dynamo

Orange Crush have a few injury concerns for this game. Mateo Bajamich, Corey Baird, Nico Lemoine, Teenage Hadebe, Derrick Jones and Matias Vera are all ruled out at the moment.

Injured: Nico Lemoine, Teenage Hadebe, Derrick Jones, Matias Vera, Mateo Bajamich, Corey Baird

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Montreal vs Houston Dynamo Predicted XI

Montreal Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Sebastian Breza; Kamal Miller, Rudy Camacho, Zorhan Bassong; Mathieu Choiniere, Samuel Piette, Emanuel Maciel, Zachary Brault-Guillard; Djordje Mihailovic, Joaquin Torres; Sunusi Ibrahim

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (3-4-3): Marko Maric; Maynor Figueroa, Sam Junqua, Tim Parker; Zarek Valentin, Memo Rodriguez, Joe Corona, Darwin Ceren; Darwin Quintero, Ariel Lassiter, Maximiliano Urruti

Montreal vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Montreal have home advantage for this game, having lost just three games at Wednesday's venue. Houston Dynamo will be making a long trip to Québec and that might work against them. The hosts haven't been highly prolific in their outings and a narrow win for Montreal is the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Montreal 1-0 Houston Dynamo

