Montreal vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th July | MLS 2022

Montreal will entertain reigning champions New York City FC at the Saputo Stadium in a top-of-the-table MLS Eastern Conference clash on Saturday.

The hosts are fourth place in the standings with 35 points. A win here will help them replace New York Red Bulls in third place. New York City, meanwhile, are second with 41 points and will take pole position in the standings if they beat Philadelphia Union.

Montreal have made it two wins in a row by beating DC United, thanks to Romell Quito's first-half brace. The visitors, meanwhile, are on a six-game undefeated streak in the league, winning their last four games.

New York are one of the most in-form teams in the competition, keeping clean sheets in their last three games. Montreal's home record this season will be put to a stern test against the top-scoring team in the Eastern Conference, which should make for an interesting watch.

Montreal vs New York City FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 15 times across competitions. New York have won nine times and lost two, while four games have ended in draws.

New York have won four of their last five games against Montréal, including a 4-1 win on March 12, losing one.

New York are undefeated at Saturday's venue against Montreal. Their only away loss against the Canadian team came last year at the Red Bull Arena.

No team has played fewer draws (2) than Montreal in the Eastern Conference.

Only New York have more wins (12) than Montreal (11) in the Eastern Conference.

Montreal vs New York City FC Prediction

Montreal have scored four goals in their last three home games in the competition, while New York have scored six in their last three away outings. Montreal have struggled against the Pigeons but are in good form at the moment and will hope to avoid a defeat here.

New York City Football Club @NYCFC Aiming to win the battle for the ball on Saturday night Aiming to win the battle for the ball on Saturday night ⚽️

The visitors are undefeated in their last five games against Montreal, scoring ten goals, so they could score again here.

This game is expected to be contested closely, but New York are coming with some solid momentum and should be able to overpower Montreal.

Prediction: Montreal 1-2 New York City.

Montreal vs New York City FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York City FC.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Romell Quioto to score any time - Yes.

