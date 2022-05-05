×
Create
Notifications

Montreal vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th May 2022

CF Montreal will have a task on their hands as they take on Orlando City.
CF Montreal will have a task on their hands as they take on Orlando City.
Amritangshu Bandyopadhyay
Amritangshu Bandyopadhyay
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 05, 2022 11:18 AM IST
Preview

Montreal host Orlando City at the Saputo Stadium in the MLS on Sunday, with both teams having had similar starts to their campaigns.

Montreal are fourth in the Eastern Conference and sit just three points behind their rivals, having played a game less. They come into this game off a 2-1 home win against Atlanta United.

The visitors, meanwhile, come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win against Charlotte last weekend.

Both teams will want to win this game to climb up the points table, and that should make for an exciting contest.

3 POINTS BABY YEAHHHHHH @KMillz_00 🤩#CFMTL https://t.co/ZgAUZSuJmI

Montreal vs Orlando City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Orlando have won five of their last eight outings against Montreal, with one ending in a draw.
  • Orlando had the better of Montreal in the reverse fixture earlier this season.
  • Montreal have scored the joint-second highest number of goals in the Eastern Conference so far.
  • Not once in their last four outings have Montreal scored more than two goals in a game.
  • The last two times Orlando squared off against Montreal, the fixture ended in a 2-0 victory for Orlando.
  • Montreal have won four of their last five Conference games, and the other ended in a draw.

Montreal vs Orlando City Prediction

It remains a close game to call, given the recent form of the two teams. History undoubtedly favours the visitors ahead of this tie. Montreal will definitely take a lot of confidence from their recent few fixtures where they managed to seal narrow victories.

For the visitors, they will have to cope with a few injuries. Nonetheless, given their recent form as well, they will definitely fancy their chances despite their limited resources.

A close game with Orlando sealing a narrow win should ensue.

Prediction: Montreal 1-2 Orlando City.

Les victoires au Stade Saputo >#CFMTL https://t.co/bcv2nZbBga

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Montreal vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Orlando City Win.

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - YES (Both teams have been in good goal scoring form this season, while also not being too good defensively).

Also Read Article Continues below

Tip 3 - Djordje Mihailovic to score/assist (The Montreal midfielder has scored four goals and provided two assists in nine games so far this campaign).

Edited by Bhargav

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी