Montreal vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th May 2022

Montreal host Orlando City at the Saputo Stadium in the MLS on Sunday, with both teams having had similar starts to their campaigns.

Montreal are fourth in the Eastern Conference and sit just three points behind their rivals, having played a game less. They come into this game off a 2-1 home win against Atlanta United.

The visitors, meanwhile, come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win against Charlotte last weekend.

Both teams will want to win this game to climb up the points table, and that should make for an exciting contest.

Montreal vs Orlando City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Orlando have won five of their last eight outings against Montreal, with one ending in a draw.

Orlando had the better of Montreal in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Montreal have scored the joint-second highest number of goals in the Eastern Conference so far.

Not once in their last four outings have Montreal scored more than two goals in a game.

The last two times Orlando squared off against Montreal, the fixture ended in a 2-0 victory for Orlando.

Montreal have won four of their last five Conference games, and the other ended in a draw.

Montreal vs Orlando City Prediction

It remains a close game to call, given the recent form of the two teams. History undoubtedly favours the visitors ahead of this tie. Montreal will definitely take a lot of confidence from their recent few fixtures where they managed to seal narrow victories.

For the visitors, they will have to cope with a few injuries. Nonetheless, given their recent form as well, they will definitely fancy their chances despite their limited resources.

A close game with Orlando sealing a narrow win should ensue.

Prediction: Montreal 1-2 Orlando City.

Montreal vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Orlando City Win.

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - YES (Both teams have been in good goal scoring form this season, while also not being too good defensively).

Tip 3 - Djordje Mihailovic to score/assist (The Montreal midfielder has scored four goals and provided two assists in nine games so far this campaign).

