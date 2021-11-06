Montreal vs Orlando City prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Montreal host Orlando City at Saputo Stadium on Sunday in their final game of the MLS 2021 regular season.

Trailing the seventh-placed New York Red Bulls by just a point, the Canadian side have one last chance to secure their place in the playoffs first round.

However, a victory alone won't be enough, as they need the Red Bulls to drop points in order to climb above them.

In what's been an erratic campaign for them, Wilfried Nancy's side ended their five-game winless run on Thursday with a 2-0 defeat of Houston Dynamo.

Rudy Camacho and Kamal Miller struck in the second half to secure all three points for the home side.

Orlando, meanwhile, are in sixth place with 48 points from 33 games, but can slip out of the top seven with a defeat. Hence, they can't take anything for granted.

Montreal vs Orlando City Head-To-Head

Montreal have won seven of their last 16 clashes with Orlando City, who've beaten them on a six occasions.

Their last encounter, coming as recently as last month, ended in a 1-1 stalemate in Orlando.

Montreal Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-D-L-W

Orlando City Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-D-L-D

Montreal vs Orlando City Team News

Montreal

The home side won't be able to call upon the services of Robert Thorkelsson, who's down with an adductor problem, while Mason Toye has injured his shoulder.

Jean Aniel Assi is another notable absentee with issues with his quadriceps.

Injured: Robert Thorkelsson, Mason Toye, Jean Aniel Assi

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Orlando City

Uri Rosell (concussion) and Joao Moutinho (lower body) are two injury concerns for the Lions.

Raul Aguilera and Rio Hope-Gund are both doubtful.

Injured: Uri Rosell, Joao Moutinho

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Montreal vs Orlando City Predicted XI

Montreal (3-4-2-1): Sebastian Breza; Joel Waterman, Rudy Camacho, Kamal Miller; Zachary Brault-Guillard, Ahmed Hamdy, Victor Wanyama, Mathieu Choinière; Joaquín Torres, Djordje Mihailovic; Sunusi Ibrahim.

Orlando City (4-2-3-1): Pedro Gallese; Ruan, Antônio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Emmanuel Mas; Sebas Méndez, Júnior Urso; Chris Mueller, Mauricio Pereyra, Nani; Daryl Dike.

Montreal vs Orlando City Prediction

Both sides are contending for the playoffs, so it would be remiss of them to go all guns blazing here, because a mistake could cost them dearly.

Montreal have won this fixture on more occasions than Orlando but this seems to be headed for a draw.

Prediction: Montreal 1-1 Orlando City

