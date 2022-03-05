Montreal CF vs Philadelphia prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021-22

Montreal CF host Philadelphia at the Saputo Stadium in the MLS on Sunday, with both sides not having the best start to their season.

Montreal lost their opener 2-0 against Orlando last time out. Wilfried Nancy's side finished 9th in the Eastern Conference last season and will be looking to massively improve this time around.

Philadelphia, on the other hand, started off their season with a 1-1 draw against Minnesota last time out. Jim Curtin's side finished top of the Eastern Conference last time out and will try to replicate their form this season as well.

Both sides are looking for their first win of the season and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Montreal CF vs Philadelphia Head-to-Head

Philadelphia have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, winning two of their last five meetings, with Montreal winning only one.

The two sides played out a 2-2 draw the last time they met back in October. Matko Miljevic and Sunusi Ibrahim got on the scoresheet for Montreal, while a James Pantemis own-goal and Kai Wagner made sure the points were shared on the night.

Montreal CF Form Guide: L

Philadelphia Form Guide: D

Montreal CF vs Philadelphia Team News

Romell Quioto will be a huge miss for Montreal CF

Montreal CF

Romell Quioto will miss the game due to suspension. Meanwhile, Rudy Camacho will return to the squad after serving his suspension. Apart from that, Wilfried Nancy will have a full-strength side to choose from for the game on Sunday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Romell Quioto

Philadelphia

Philadelphia have no new injury worries following their 1-1 draw against Minnesota last time out.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Montreal CF vs Philadelphia Predicted XI

Montreal CF Predicted XI (3-5-2): Sebastian Breza; Kamal Miller, Joel Waterman, Gabriele Corbo; Zorhan Bassong, Djordje Mihailovic, Victor Wanyama, Ismael Kone, Alistair Johnston; Matko Miljevic, Kei Kamara

Philadelphia Predicted XI (4-1-2-1-2): Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo; Jose Andres Martinez; Leon Flach, Alejandro Bedoya; Daniel Gazdag; Julian Carranza, Cory Burke

Montreal CF vs Philadelphia Prediction

It's hard to see Philadelphia drop points on Sunday, given the difference in quality between the two sides. They should be one of the favourites to finish at the top of the Eastern Conference once again.

We predict Philadelphia will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Montreal CF 0-2 Philadelphia

