Montreal vs Toronto Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th July | MLS 2022

Montreal host Toronto at the Saputo Stadium in the MLS on Sunday, with both sides having had contrasting seasons so far.

Montreal are currently 4th in the Eastern Conference, seven points off the top of the table. Wilfried Nancy's side have been in inconsistent form of late, having only won two of their last five games. They will look to turn things around with a win against Toronto on Sunday.

Toronto, on the other hand, have struggled this season, and are currently 13th in the Eastern Conference, one point off bottom side DC United. Bob Bradley's side have been in poor form of late, and are winless in their last four games. They will hope to bounce back with a win against Montreal on Sunday.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Montreal vs Toronto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Montreal have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Toronto winning only one.

Toronto's solitary win came earlier this season in a Canadian Championship game. Bradley's side put Montreal to the sword, beating them 4-0, with Ayo Akinola scoring a brace and Jesus Jimenez and Alejandro Pozuelo finding the back of the net as well.

Montreal boasts the second-best attack in the conference with 33 goals in 19 games so far. However, they also have the third-worst defense in the league, having condeded 35 goals.

Toronto have the second-worst defense in the league, having conceded 38 goals in their 20 games so far.

Montreal vs Toronto Prediction

Both sides have been in contrasting form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Sunday.

Djordje Mihalovic, Tomas Giraldo and Bjorn Johnsen are all out for Montreal. Meanwhile, Toronto will be without Noble Okello and Lorenzo Insigne.

Montreal should have enough quality to get past Toronto on Sunday.

We predict a tight game, with Montreal coming away with the win.

Prediction: Montreal 2-1 Toronto

Montreal vs Toronto Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Montreal Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - YES (Neither side have a particularly good defensive record this season)

Tip 3 - Romell Quioto to score/assist (The forward has seven goals and three assists in 17 appearances this season)

