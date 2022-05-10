Nashville SC vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th May 2022

Nashville SC begin their US Open Cup campaign on Wednesday with a home game against Atlanta United.

The hosts secured direct qualification into the round of 32 fixtures of the cup competition as they reached the knockout stage in the MLS Cup playoffs last term. They have got off to a decent start in the MLS 2022 regular season and are in sixth place in the Western Conference standings.

Atlanta United secured a place in this round of fixtures as they overcame Chattanooga in their third-round fixture last month. They are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings and secured a 4-1 win over Chicago Fire in their previous league outing.

But what exactly is the U.S. Open Cup?



Nashville SC vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head and Key Number

The two sides have met just six times across all competitions. The head-to-head record is perfectly even between the two sides, with two wins apiece and two games ending in draws.

Atlanta United secured two wins in the first two meetings between the two sides and have not been able to defeat the hosts since.

The visitors have the best pass accuracy in the MLS this season, completing 85.2% of their passes while Nashville have some of the worst passing in the league this season with a 79.3% pass accuracy.

Nashville have played just two home games this season, picking up a draw and a win in these games. On the other hand, Atlanta have just one win in their five away games this term.

Nashville SC vs Atlanta United Prediction

The hosts have just one win from their last four league games. They have scored in three of these fixtures and are likely to find the back of the net in this game as well. They have scored at least two goals in their last four meetings against the Five Stripes.

May 7: First-half hat trick

May 9: Team AND Player of the Week



Atlanta United are technically the reigning champions of the tournament, with the 2020 and 2021 editions of the cup canceled due to COVID-19. They got their title defense off to a great start with a 6-0 win in the previous round of fixtures. They have found the back of the net in their last four league games across all competitions and should be able to score here.

Nevertheless, we back the hosts to eke out a narrow victory in this cup game.

Prediction: Nashville SC 2-1 Atlanta United

Nashville SC vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nashville.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: Nashville to score in the second half - Yes. (Six of the hosts' last seven goals have been scored in the second half)

Tip 4: Atlanta United to score first - Yes.

