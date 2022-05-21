Nashville SC vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips - 21st May 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of fixtures this weekend as Atlanta United take on an impressive Nashville SC outfit in an important clash at the GEODIS Park on Saturday.

Nashville SC vs Atlanta United Preview

Atlanta United are currently in seventh place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The away side held New England Revolution to a 2-2 draw last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Nashville SC, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the Western Conference league table and have been impressive so far. The hosts edged CF Montreal to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will need to step up yet again this weekend.

Nashville SC vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nashville SC have a slight edge over Atlanta United and have won three of the seven matches played between the two teams, as Atlanta United's two victories.

After losing the first two matches, Nashville SC are unbeaten in their last four MLS games against Atlanta United and will want to extend their streak this weekend.

With their victory against CF Montreal last week, Nashville SC extended their unbeaten streak at the GEODIS Park to an astonishing 22 matches.

Atlanta United have suffered defeat in five of their last six MLS games away from home and will need to improve their record in these fixtures.

Hany Mukhtar scored his 14th goal at home in the MLS since the start of 2021 last week against CF Montreal - only Valentin Castellanos has scored more home goals during this period.

Thiago Almada scored a goal and assisted another for Atlanta United last week - he is the 13th different player to score and assist in the same match for the team in their history.

Nashville SC vs Atlanta United Prediction

Atlanta United have endured a slump over the past year and have plenty of work to do ahead of a run of difficult fixtures. The away side has impressive players in its ranks and has a point to prove this weekend.

Nashville SC have exceeded expectations so far and will look to build on their momentum this season. The hosts are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Nashville SC 2-1 Atlanta United

Nashville SC vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nashville SC

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Nashville SC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Hany Mukhtar to score - Yes

