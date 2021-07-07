Nashville SC vs Atlanta United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of soccer games this week as Atlanta United lock horns with Nashville SC at the Nissan Stadium on Thursday. Both teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this year and will need to step up in this match.

Nashville SC have exceeded expectations so far this season and are in fourth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings at the moment. The home side edged Philadelphia Union to a 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Atlanta United, on the other hand, currently find themselves in 10th place in the league table and have struggled this season. The away side slumped to a 3-0 defeat against Chicago Fire last week and cannot afford a similar debacle in this fixture.

For the Gold and the Blue.



For Nashville. #EveryoneN pic.twitter.com/egBdQOHeez — Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) July 7, 2021

Nashville SC vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head

Atlanta United have a good record against Nashville SC and have won two out of four matches played between the two teams. Nashville SC have managed only one victory against Atlanta United and will want to level the scales in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two MLS outfits took place in May earlier this year and ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams gave a good account of themselves on the day and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Nashville SC form guide in the MLS: W-D-W-L-D

Atlanta United form guide in the MLS: L-D-L-D-D

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Updates on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's futures, Arsenal active in the transfer market and more

Nashville SC vs Atlanta United Team News

Nashville SC need to win this game

Nashville SC

Dominique Badji is nursing an ankle injury at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this match. Walker Zimmerman has been selected for the Gold Cup and will be unable to feature in this game.

Injured: Dominique Badji

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Walker Zimmerman

Atlanta United have a depleted squad

Atlanta United

Matheus Rossetto and Emerson Hyndman are recuperating from injuries at the moment and will be unable to feature in this game. George Bello, Bradley Guzan, and Miles Robinson are with the US national team and are unavailable for selection.

Injured: Matheus Rossetto, Emerson Hyndman

Doubtful: Josef Martinez, Santiago Sosa

Unavailable: George Bello, Bradley Guzan, Miles Robinson

Nashville SC vs Atlanta United Predicted XI

Nashville SC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joe Willis; Daniel Lovitz, Jack Maher, Dave Romney, Alistair Johnston; Anibal Godoy, Dax McCarty; Hany Mukhtar, Randall Leal, Alex Muyl; Daniel Rios

A versatile addition to the squad 👊



Welcome, @amarsejdic1 🔴⚫️ — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) July 6, 2021

Atlanta United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ben Lundgaard; Mikey Ambrose, Anton Walkes, Alex De John, Brooks Lennon; Mohammed Adams, Franco Ibarra; Erik Lopez, Ezequiel Barco, Jake Mulraney; Erick Torres

Nashville SC vs Atlanta United Prediction

Nashville SC have been impressive in the MLS this season and will be intent on a top-seven finish this year. The home side is unbeaten in its last three matches and will want to extend its run this week.

Atlanta United have not been at their best and will have to make do with a depleted squad on Thursday. Nashville SC are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand this week.

Prediction: Nashville SC 2-1 Atlanta United

Also Read: Jim Beglin's best possible starting XI for England | Euro 2020 semi-final

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi