Nashville SC vs Columbus Crew prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Nashville SC could confirm a playoff spot if they can muster a win over Columbus Crew on Wednesday night.

Nashville SC have been quite the surprise package of the 2021 MLS season. They sit second in the MLS Eastern Conference standings, with 48 points after 29 games. Gary Smith's men haven't been in great form, though, and have drawn all of their last four matches and are currently undefeated in their last five.

If Nashville can get all three points against Columbus Crew and Vancouver Whitecaps fail to win against Portland Timbers on Wednesday night, then they will qualify for the playoffs.

Nashville SC haven't been amongst the wins in recent weeks, but they've conceded just three defeats all season and have the best defensive record in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, defending MLS champions Columbus Crew have been largely off colour this term. They sit 10th in the Eastern Conference standings and are four points behind CF Montreal, who are currently seventh and occupy the last playoff spot.

They won the Campeones Cup last month after beating Mexican side Cruz Azul in the clash between the champions of the two leagues. The Crew have been very inconsistent otherwise. They fell 3-0 to 10-men Philadelphia Union before beating Inter Miami 4-0 in their latest outings.

They could yet make one final push to make it to a playoff spot with just five games remaining, but it seems rather improbable currently.

Nashville SC vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head

Nashville SC and Columbus Crew have clashed a total of three times till date. Columbus Crew have never lost to their Wednesday opponents, winning two and drawing one. The last time the two sides met was earlier this season in July and the game ended 0-0.

Nashville form guide: W-D-D-D-D

Columbus Crew form guide: D-W-W-L-W

Nashville SC vs Columbus Crew Team News

Nashville SC

Nashville SC have been fortunate not to have had many injury concerns over the course of the season. Once again, Gary Smith has a full strength squad to pick his players from as they prepare to go up against the Crew.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Columbus Crew

Columbus Crew will have to make the trip to Nashville without a few key players. Kevin Molino, Aidan Morris, Perry Kitchen and Artur are all sidelined with injuries.

Injuries: Kevin Molino, Aidan Morris, Perry Kitchen, Artur

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Nashville SC vs Columbus Crew Predicted Lineups

Nashville SC Predicted XI (3-5-2): Joe Willis; Jack Maher, Dave Romney, Walker Zimmerman; Taylor Washington, Dax McCarty, Tah Anunga, Hany Mukhtar, Eric Miller; CJ Sapong, Daniel Rios

Columbus Crew Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Eloy Room; Milton Valenzuela, Vito Wormgoor, Josh Williams, Steven Moreira; Marlon Hairston, Darlington Nagbe; Pedro Santos, Lucas Zelarayan, Derrick Etienne; Gyasi Zardes

Nashville SC vs Columbus Crew Prediction

Nashville SC have played out as many as 15 draws this season. The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 0-0 draw and this one shouldn't be much different.

Prediction: Nashville SC 1-1 Columbus Crew

Edited by Shambhu Ajith