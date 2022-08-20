Nashville SC vs Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | August 21st 2022

Nashville SC and FC Dallas will square off at Geodis Park in an MLS fixture on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Minnesota United at the same ground last weekend. Franco Fragapane and Alan Benitez scored either side of Hany Mukhtar's goal to help the visitors leave with all three points.

FC Dallas claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 home win against Philadelphia Union. Jesus Ferreira scored the solitary goal in the 34th minute.

The victory helped the Burn hold on to third spot in the Western Conference, with 42 points garnered from 27 matches. Nashville SC sit in ninth place on 33 points and are outside the playoff spots on goal difference.

Nashville SC vs Dallas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on five previous occasions and they are evenly split down the middle with two wins apiece.

Each of Nashville's last six matches have seen both teams score, with 11 of their last 12 matches witnessing goals at both ends.

FC Dallas have won four of their last six matches.

Each of the five previous head-to-head matches between the two sides has seen at least one team fail to find the back of the net.

Both sides failed to score in four of FC Dallas' last six matches.

Nashville SC vs Dallas Prediction

Nashville's recent poor run of form has threatened to derail their quest to qualify for the playoffs and they need to snap their six-game winless run to remain in contention. However, they remain within touching distance of the top seven.

A major cause for concern is their poor form in front of their fans, with the Tennessee outfit posting their worst home form in the Western Conference.

This will give FC Dallas extra confidence to go all out for victory, but their cautious style of play means chances could come at a premium in the game. We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory in a cagey game.

Prediction: Nashville SC 0-1 FC Dallas

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Nashville SC vs Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1: FC Dallas to win

Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both Teams to Score: No (Neither of the five head-to-head fixtures between the sides produced goals at both ends).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P