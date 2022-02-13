Nashville SC vs FC Cincinnati prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS pre-season friendlies 2022

Nashville SC will try to keep their pre-season momentum going as they take on FC Cincinnati in Clearwater, Florida on Tuesday.

Nashville SC were one of the most consistent sides in the 2021 season, which was also their debut campaign. They finished third in the Western Conference table and then beat Orlando City 3-1 in the first round of the playoffs. But they were knocked out in the Conference semi-finals by Philadelphia Union.

They have been able to bolster their squad significantly during the season break. 31-year-old forward Teal Bunbury was signed from New England Revolution. He scored Nashville's third goal in their 3-1 win over Charlotte FC in their first pre-season friendly after CJ Sapong had bagged a brace.

Signing midfielder Sean Davis on a free transfer was a commendable move. Nashville SC had lacked depth in the midfield department last term. There was too much riding on Anibal Godoy and Dax McCarty as the players below them did not have the same quality but Davis' arrival changes that.

They also signed Josh Bauer from second-tier Soccer League side Atlanta United 2 in last year's re-entry draft. He turned in an impressive performance against Charlotte FC.

Meanwhile, FC Cincinnati have a lot to prove after finishing bottom of the Eastern Conference. They've re-signed right-back Alvas Powell, who was a part of their squad in their inaugural MLS season in 2019.

After settling for a 1-1 draw with Philadelphia Union in the first week of February, FC Cincinnati thumped St. Louis City SC 4-0 at Walter Campbell Sports Park last Friday. Luciano Acosta bagged a brace while Nick Markanich and Nick Hagglund each scored a goal as Cincinnati picked up their second pre-season win.

Cincinnati will face Orlando City after the game against Nashville on Tuesday. Their 2022 MLS season will kickstart on the 26th of February against Austin FC.

Nashville SC vs FC Cincinnati Head-to-Head

Nashville SC and FC Cincinnati have locked horns just thrice till date. Nashville SC have won twice while one match has ended as a draw. The last time the two sides met was in October 2021 and Nashville SC came back from 3-2 down in the first half to win the game 3-6.

Nashville SC form guide: W

FC Cincinnati form guide: D-W

Nashville SC vs FC Cincinnati Team News

Nashville SC

Nashville SC have no injury concerns heading into this game. Gary Smith's only concern is picking starters from his talented frontline. Randall Leal, Teal Bunbury, CJ Sapong and Ake Loba will all be pushing to start.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

FC Cincinnati

Cincinnati centre-back Gustavo Vallecilla and midfielder Haris Medunjanin have returned from injuries.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Nashville SC vs FC Cincinnati Predicted Lineups

Nashville SC Predicted XI: Joe Willis; Dan Lovitz, Walker Zimmerman, Dave Romney, Eric Miller; Anibal Godoy, Dax McCarty, Randall Leal, Hany Mukhtar, CJ Sapong, Teal Bunbury

FC Cincinnati Predicted XI: Alec Kann; Tyler Blackett, Geoff Cameron, Ray Gaddis, Ronald Matarrita, Haris Medunjanin, Harrison Robledo, Luciano Acosta, Arquimides Ordonez, Brandon Vazquez, Yuya Kubo,

Nashville SC vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

FC Cincinnati are still getting into the groove in pre-season. Nashville SC have a much stronger unit and should be able to get the win here.

Prediction: Nashville SC 3-1 FC Cincinnati

