Nashville SC vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd October 2022

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Nashville SC lock horns with a struggling Houston Dynamo outfit in an important clash at the GEODIS Park on Sunday.

Nashville SC vs Houston Dynamo Preview

Houston Dynamo are currently rooted to the bottom of the MLS Western Conference standings and have been in poor form this season. The away side slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Los Angeles FC last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Nashville SC, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this year. The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by Austin FC in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Nashville SC vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nashville SC and Houston Dynamo are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of the three matches that have been played between the two teams.

Houston Dynamo held the hosts to a draw on their previous visit to the GEODIS Park - Minnesota United are the only other MLS team to remain unbeaten at the venue.

Nashville SC are on an unbeaten streak of six games in the MLS at the moment and have conceded only three goals during this period.

Nashville SC have won only three points from the 11 games in which they have allowed their opponents to score at least two goals this season.

With 13 goals and four assists, Hany Mukhtar has contributed to a goal in each of his last ten home games for Nashville SC - the longest such streak in the MLS this season.

Houston Dynamo have conceded three penalties in their last two matches and have conceded multiple penalties on two occasions in the MLS this season.

Nashville SC vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Nashville SC have stepped up to the plate this season and will look to make the most of their purple patch in the coming weeks. Hany Mukhtar has been in exceptional form in recent weeks and will be intent on making his mark this weekend.

Houston Dynamo have endured an abysmal season and will need to play out of their skins on Sunday. Nashville SC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Nashville SC 3-1 Houston Dynamo

Nashville SC vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nashville SC

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Nashville SC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Hany Mukhtar to score - Yes

