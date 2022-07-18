Nashville SC vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th July | MLS 2022

Two MLS Western Conference powerhouses collide as Nashville SC host Los Angeles FC at GEODIS Park on Sunday night.

As two of the Western Conference's top sides lock horns on Sunday, the question on everyone's mind is whether or not we will see Gareth Bale make his debut for LAFC tonight.

Steve Cherundolo's men suffered a shock defeat to the Vancouver Whitecaps before bouncing back with a 3-2 win over Los Angeles Galaxy in El Trafico last weekend. The game was deadlocked at 1-1 heading into the final 20 minutes of action.

Jose Cifuentes, who had opened the scoring for LAFC, netted his second in the 70th minute before Cristian Arango added another just two minutes later. Rayan Raveloson's 81st minute offered a glimmer of hope to the LA Galaxy but it turned out to be nothing more than a mere consolation in the end.

Los Angeles FC have picked up four wins in their last six matches but cannot afford to slip up if they are to keep up with Austin FC at the top of the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, Nashville SC picked up a hard-fought 1-0 win over the Seattle Sounders in midweek to remain fourth in the Western Conference standings. That came on the back of a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Charlotte FC last weekend.

They have not fared well at home this season with the 1-0 win over the Sounders being just their third win in familiar territory all season. As such, they have every reason to be concerned when LAFC come visiting on Sunday night.

Nashville SC vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nashville SC haven't won back-to-back games in the MLS since the start of April.

This will be the first ever meeting between the two sides.

LAFC have the joint-second best attacking record in the MLS this season. They've scored 38 goals, the same as New York City FC but four fewer than Austin FC.

Hany Mukhtar has scored five of Nashville SC's last seven goals in the MLS.

Since conceding back-to-back losses to Colorado Rapids and Austin FC in May, Los Angeles FC have lost just one of their last seven MLS matches.

Nashville SC vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Neither Nashville SC nor Los Angeles FC are in their best form. Nashville SC have not exactly been as defensively formidable as you'd expect them to be in recent weeks. They've also fared poorly at home. As such, we believe that LAFC have the edge here and could come away with all three points.

Prediction: Nashville SC 1-2 Los Angeles FC

Nashville SC vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles FC

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

