Nashville SC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th September 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Los Angeles Galaxy lock horns with Nashville SC in an important clash at the GEODIS Park on Saturday.

Nashville SC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Preview

Los Angeles Galaxy are currently in eighth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against Sporting Kansas City last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Nashville SC, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The hosts eased past Austin FC by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Nashville SC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles Galaxy have an impressive record against Nashville SC and have won the only game that has been played between the two teams.

The only game between the two teams ended in a 1-0 victory for Los Angeles Galaxy, with Dejan Joveljic coming off the bench to score the winning goal.

Nashville SC's 3-0 victory against Austin FC last week marks the first time in the club's history that they have managed to win four league games on the trot.

Los Angeles Galaxy are unbeaten in their last five games in the MLS - their best run so far this season.

Nashville SC star Hany Mukhtar has become the 12th player in MLS history to bag two goal contributions in four consecutive matches - no player has managed to achieve the feat in five consecutive games.

Javier Hernandez scored two goals from Los Angeles Galaxy last week, but missed a penalty in stoppage-time - his fourth missed penalty in the MLS.

Nashville SC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

Nashville SC have an impressive squad at their disposal and have stepped up to the plate this season. The hosts were on fire against Austin FC and will look to move up the league table this weekend.

Los Angeles Galaxy can pack a punch on their day and have found their feet over the past month. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Nashville SC 2-2 Los Angeles Galaxy

Nashville SC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Nashville SC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Hany Mukhtar to score - Yes

