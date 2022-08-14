Create
Notifications

Nashville SC vs Minnesota United Prediction and Betting Tips | August 15, 2022

Austin and Minnesota will square off on Monday.
Austin and Minnesota will square off on Monday.
Joshua Ojele
Joshua Ojele
ANALYST
Modified Aug 14, 2022 01:42 AM IST

Nashville SC and Minnesota United will go head-to-head at the Q2 Stadium in the MLS on Monday.

The hosts head into the game winless in their last five five outings and will look to end their dry spell.

We're ready to get things started after All-Star week. 👊 https://t.co/7j4q4WnUU4

Nashville lost 4-3 to Toronto in their last outing. It was their second loss in their last five games.

With 33 points from 25 games, Nashville are sixth in the Western Conference standings, level on points with Portland but ahead on goal difference.

Back at @Q2Stadium against Kansas City. #AustinFC x @Lexus

Meanwhile, Minnesota endured a 4-3 loss against Colorado Rapids in their last outing.

That snapped the Loons' eight-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning six and drawing two. Minnesota have picked up ten wins and five draws this season to sit fourth in the Western Conference with 35 points from 24 outings.

Nashville SC vs Minnesota United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

  • This will be the fifth meeting between Nashville and Minnesota, with both teams claiming two wins apiece from their previous four encounters.
  • Nashville have failed to taste victory in their last five outings, claiming three draws and losing twice since a 1-0 win over Seattle Sounders in July.
Grow the Legend. 🌳 twitter.com/austinfcacadem…
  • Minnesota head into Monday on a run of three wins from their last four away games, scoring 11 goals and shipping eight.
  • Nashville have managed just one win in their last eight games on home turf, picking up four draws and losing three.

Nashville SC vs Minnesota United Prediction

Minnesota will back themselves to see off Nashville, who are winless in eight games. The Loons, meanwhile, have been in fine form away from home, so they could come away with a slender victory here.

Prediction: Nashville 1-2 Minnesota United

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Nashville SC vs Minnesota United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Minnesota

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in Austin’s last five games).

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in eight of the Minnesota's last ten games).

Edited by Bhargav

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...