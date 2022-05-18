Nashville SC vs Montreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th May 2022

Nashville SC welcome Montreal to the Geodis Park in a non-conference MLS fixture on Wednesday.

The hosts suffered a 2-0 loss in their previous outing against the Houston Dynamo. The then-hosts were reduced to 10 men in the 35th minute as Adam Lundqvist was sent off for a rash challenge. Nashville failed to make the most of their numerical advantage and will be looking to return to winning ways here.

Montreal extended their undefeated run across all competitions to nine games as they secured a 2-0 win against Charlotte last time around. The win took them to the top of the standings in the Western Conference, albeit on goal difference.

Nashville SC vs Montreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth all-time meeting between the two sides. Montreal are without a win in this fixture, with two games ending in wins for the hosts and two games ending in draws.

Interestingly, the two wins for Nashville have come in their away games and they will be looking to secure their first win at home against the Canadian side.

Only Los Angeles FC and Austin have scored more goals (23) than Montreal this season (22) while Nashville's tally of 11 goals is only better than four other teams in the MLS.

Montreal have scored more goals from open play (15) than any other side in the competition, on the flipside, the hosts have conceded the fewest goals (3) from open play this term.

Nashville win more aerial duels than any other team in the competition (19.3 per game) but they also complete just 6.8 dribbles per game, the second-worst record in the league.

Nashville are unbeaten in their last 21 home matches while Montréal's run of eight games without a defeat in the MLS is the current club record.

Nashville SC vs Montreal Prediction

Montreal are enjoying a great run of form which has seen them go atop the Western Conference standings. They have failed to score just once this season, in the opening game of the campaign, and have scored 22 goals in 10 games since. They are expected to find the back of the net here.

The hosts are undefeated in their league fixtures against Montreal and are also unbeaten in their home games so far this season. They will be hoping to extend their 21-game unbeaten run at home in this game but face a tough task against the in-form visitors.

We expect the two sides to play out a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Nashville SC 2-2 Montreal

Nashville SC vs Montreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Yellow cards - Over/under 1.5 - Over 1.5.

Tip 5: Montreal to score first - Yes.

Edited by Peter P