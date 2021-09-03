Nashville SC vs New York City FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of games this weekend as New York City FC take on Nashville SC at the Nissan Stadium on Friday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Nashville SC are in third place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings at the moment and have exceeded expectations this year. The home side eased past Atlanta United last week and will want a similar result from this match.

New York City FC are currently in fourth place in the league table and have also excelled in the MLS this season. The away side stunned New England Revolution last weekend and will be confident ahead of this match.

Nashville SC vs New York City FC Head-to-Head

This weekend's game marks the first official meeting between New York City FC and Nashville SC in the MLS. Both teams have been impressive this season and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Nashville SC have excelled in the league so far and will have to adapt to a new opponent this weekend. New York City FC face an interesting challenge on Friday and will need to be at their best in this game.

Nashville SC form guide in MLS 2021: W-D-W-L-D

New York City FC form guide in MLS 2021: W-L-W-D-D

Nashville SC vs New York City FC Team News

Nashville SC have a strong squad

Nashville SC

Walker Zimmerman, Anibal Godoy, Randall Leal, and Alistair Johnston are on international duty and will be unavailable for selection. Nashville SC will need to field a strong team for this match.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Walker Zimmerman, Anibal Godoy, Randall Leal, Alistair Johnston

Heber is unavailable for this game

New York City FC

New York City FC have a few absences going into this game and will have to do without Heber this week. Maxime Chanot, Alexander Callens, James Sands, and Gudmundur Thorarinsson are with their national teams and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Heber

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Maxime Chanot, Alexander Callens, James Sands, Gudmundur Thorarinsson

Nashville SC vs New York City FC Predicted XI

Nashville SC Predicted XI (3-5-2): Joe Willis; Jack Maher, Dave Romney, Eric Miller; Daniel Lovitz, Alex Muyl, Tah Anunga, Hany Mukhtar, Dax McCarty; Charles Sapong, Daniel Rios

Come on N, Nashville.



New York City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sean Johnson; Malte Amundsen, Tayvon Gray, Keaton Parks, Anton Tinnerholm; Alfredo Morales, Nicolas Acevedo; Maximiliano Moralez, Jesus Medina, Thiago; Valentin Castellanos

Nashville SC vs New York City FC Prediction

New York City FC have been impressive in the MLS this year but will have to overcome bouts of inconsistency to make the most of their form. The likes of Jesus Medina and Valentin Castellanos can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Nashville SC have also punched above their weight this year and will want to take something from this game. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and will likely share the spoils on Friday.

Prediction: Nashville SC 2-2 New York City FC

