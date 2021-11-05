Nashville SC vs New York Red Bulls prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Nashville and New York Red Bulls square off at Nissan Stadium on the final matchday of the MLS 2021 regular season on Sunday, as both sides aim to finish the season on a high.

The Six-Strings are currently in third place with 53 points, level with Philadelphia, who sit a position above them courtesy of superior goal difference.

They've won only once in their last eight games, a pulsating 6-3 victory over Cincinnati after falling behind 2-0 inside the opening 20 minutes.

The Red Bulls, meanwhile, have been on a tear for the last two months, winning seven of their last 11 games and losing just once.

Those results got them up to seventh in the table and in contention for a place in the playoffs. Montreal, just one point below them, are breathing down their neck.

A setback at the weekend could see them lose that spot, so the New York outfit cannot afford to rest on their laurels and will be aiming for a victory.

Nashville vs New York Red Bulls Head-To-Head

When the sides met in June this year, the Red Bulls secured a 2-0 victory in New York.

Fabio Netto and Kyle Duncan both scored for the home side.

Nashville Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-L-W-D

New York Red Bulls Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-D

Nashville vs New York Red Bulls Team News

Nashville

Dax McCarty is out with a hamstring problem while Daniel Rios has injured his left ankle. Both are unlikely to play a part on Sunday.

Injured: Dax McCarty, Daniel Rios

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

New York Red Bulls

The Red Bulls have their own fair share of injuries, with Aaron Long (Achilles) and Omir Fernandez (hamstring) currently unfit.

Andrew Gutman is unavailable due to his intraleague loan.

Injured: Aaron Long, Omir Fernandez

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Andrew Gutman

Nashville vs New York Red Bulls Predicted XI

Nashville (5-3-2): Joe Willis; Alistair Johnston, Jack Maher, Walker Zimmerman, David Romney, Eric Miller; Alex Muyl, Anibal Godoy, Randall Leal; Hany Mukhtar, Charles Sapong.

New York Red Bulls (3-4-3): Carlos Coronel; Sean Nealis, Andres Reyes, John Tolkin; Kyle Duncan, Dru Yearwood, Sean Davis, Caden Clark; Cristian Casseres, Patryk Klimala, Fabio.

Nashville vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

Nashville have a better attacking record than New York, although they've been misfiring a lot lately.

New York are the form side and with a playoff spot in line, we're putting our money on the visitors to win this encounter.

Prediction: Nashville 1-2 New York Red Bulls

