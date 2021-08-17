Nashville SC vs Orlando City prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of games this week as Orlando City take on Nashville SC on Wednesday. Both teams have been excellent this season and will want to win this game.

Orlando City are in fourth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings at the moment and have packed a punch this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw with FC Cincinnati last week and will need to return to winnings ways this week.

Nashville SC are in third place in the league table and have also excelled in the MLS this year. The home side thrashed DC United by a 5-2 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Nashville SC vs Orlando City Head-to-Head

Nashville SC and Orlando City are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of a total of three matches played between the two teams.

The previous match between the two sides took place last year and ended in a 3-2 victory for Nashville SC. Both teams committed errors on the day and will need to be more robust this week.

Nashville SC form guide in MLS 2021: W-L-D-D-W

Orlando City form guide in MLS 2021: D-D-W-L-W

Nashville SC vs Orlando City Team News

Nashville SC have a strong squad

Nashville SC

Walker Zimmerman is nursing an injury at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this match. Alistair Johnston and Anibal Godoy are back from the Gold Cup and are available for selection.

Injured: Walker Zimmerman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Orlando City have a strong squad

Orlando City

Daryl Dike is back from international duty and is available for selection this week. Pedro Gallese and Alexandre Pato have made progress with their recoveries but are unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Alexandre Pato, Pedro Gallese

Suspended: None

Nashville SC vs Orlando City Predicted XI

Nashville SC Predicted XI (3-5-2): Joe Willis; Jack Maher, Dave Romney, Jalil Anibaba; Eric Miller, Alistair Johnston, Tah Anunga, Randall Leal, Anibal Godoy; Hany Mukhtar, Jhonder Cadiz

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mason Stajduhar; Ruan, Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Kyle Smith; Andres Perea, Oriol Rosell; Mauricio Pereyra, Chris Mueller, Nani; Daryl Dike

Nashville SC vs Orlando City Prediction

Orlando City have been exceptional in the MLS this season and are unbeaten in their last three matches. The likes of Nani and Daryl Dike can be lethal on their day and will want to prove their mettle this week.

Nashville SC have also exceeded expectations this year and will be intent on winning silverware this season. Orlando City hold a slight edge on paper, however, and hold the upper hand going into this match.

Prediction: Nashville SC 1-2 Orlando City

