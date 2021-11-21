Nashville SC vs Orlando City prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021 

Nashville SC will host Orlando City at Nissan Stadium in the first round of the MLS Eastern Conference playoff on Tuesday.

The home side secured their spot at this stage by virtue of a third-placed finish in the regular season. They ended the season with a 1-1 draw against the New York Red Bulls on home turf.

Orlando City finished sixth in the regular table and ended the campaign with a 2-0 away victory over CF Montreal.

A place in the semifinal against Philadelphia Union awaits the winner of this playoff tie.

Nashville SC vs Orlando City Head-to-Head

The two sides have traded tackles on six occasions in the past and draws have been the most recurring result with four previous games ending in a share of the spoils. Both sides have one win apiece.

Their most recent meeting came in October when goals from Daryl Dike and Hany Mukhtar ensured the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Both sides have managed exactly the same results in recent weeks, with three draws, a win and a loss apiece registered in their last five league games.

Nashville SC form guide: D-D-W-L-D

Orlando City form guide: W-D-L-D-D

Nashville SC vs Orlando City Team News

Nashville SC

Daniel Rios is the only concern for the hosts with an ankle injury. Taylor Washington is in self-isolation for COVID-19 while Anibal Godoy is suspended for accumulated yellow cards.

Injury: Daniel Rios

COVID-19: Taylor Washington

Suspension: Anibal Godoy

Orlando City

Rio Hope-Gund, Adam Grinwis and Raul Aguilera Jr. have all been sidelined by injuries.

Jhegson Mendez will miss the game through suspension.

Injuries: Rio Hope-Gund, Adam Grinwis, Raul Aguilera Jr.

Suspension: Jhegson Mendez

Nashville SC vs Orlando City Predicted XI

Nashville Predicted XI (5-3-2): Joe Willis (GK); Eric Miller, Jack Maher, Walker Zimmerman, Daniel Lovitz, Alistair Johnston; Alex Muyl, Dax McCarthy, Randall Leal; Hany Mukhtar, Charles Sapong

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pedro Gallese (GK); Emmanuel Mas, Robin Jansson, Carlos Antonio, Ruan; Andres Perea, Urso Junior; Michel Benji, Mauricio Pereyra, Silvester van der Water; Daryl Dike

Nashville SC vs Orlando City Prediction

Nashville are slight favorites but they are unlikely to underrate their visitors. The two sides are almost evenly matched and the price on offer for the winner is likely to motivate the players to give their all.

Orlando City are the weaker defensive side and tend to gift chances to their opponents, although their attacking prowess tends to make up for this.

Draws have been the most recurring result between the sides and we are backing that trend to continue, with Nashville progressing on penalties.

Prediction: Nashville SC 2-2 Orlando City (Nashville to win 4-3 on penalties)

Edited by Peter P