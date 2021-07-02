Nashville SC vs Philadelphia Union prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of important matches this weekend as Philadelphia Union take on Nashville SC at the Nissan Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Nashville SC are in sixth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings at the moment and have exceeded expectations this year. The home side played out a 1-1 draw with CF Montreal last week and will want to return to winning ways this weekend.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, are currently in third place in the league table and have been excellent in recent weeks. The away side played out a 3-3 draw against Chicago Fire last week and will need to be more robust in this match.

Nashville SC vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head

Nashville SC have spent only one year in the MLS and have never played an official game against Philadelphia Union. This weekend marks the first edition of this fixture and both teams have a point to prove.

Nashville SC have managed their fair share of excellent results this season and will want to put their best foot forward. Philadelphia Union have experience in the MLS and will be in no mood to relent this weekend.

Nashville SC form guide in the MLS: D-W-L-D-W

Philadelphia Union form guide in the MLS: D-W-D-W-W

Nashville SC vs Philadelphia Union Team News

Nashville SC need to win this game

Nashville SC

Dominique Badji is nursing an ankle injury at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this match. Jhonder Cadiz represented Venezuela in the Copa America and is yet to return to the MLS.

Injured: Dominique Badji

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Jhonder Cadiz

Philadelphia Union have a strong squad

Philadelphia Union

Jack de Vries, Anthony Fontana, and Ilsinho are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Jose Martinez is also representing Venezuela at Copa America 2021 and is unavailable against Nashville SC.

Injured: Jack de Vries, Ilsinho, Anthony Fontana

Doubtful: Alejandro Bedoya

Unavailable: Jose Martinez

Nashville SC vs Philadelphia Union Predicted XI

Nashville SC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joe Willis; Daniel Lovitz, Walker Zimmerman, Dave Romney, Alistair Johnston; Anibal Godoy, Dax McCarty; Hany Mukhtar, Randall Leal, Alex Muyl; Daniel Rios

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo; Jamiro Monteiro, Jack McGlynn, Leon Flach, Quinn Sullivan; Sergio Santos, Kacper Przybylko

Nashville SC vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Philadelphia Union have built a formidable squad this year and have plenty of experience in their ranks. The likes of Kacper Przybylko and Sergio Santos can be lethal on their day and will want to make their mark in this fixture.

Nashville SC have shown that they are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset and have been in good form in recent weeks. Philadelphia Union are the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Nashville SC 1-2 Philadelphia Union

