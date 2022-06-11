Nashville SC vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips - 11th June 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as San Jose Earthquakes take on Nashville SC in an important Western Conference fixture at GEODIS Park on Saturday.

Nashville SC vs San Jose Earthquakes Preview

San Jose Earthquakes are currently in 13th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have endured a poor season so far. The Earthquakes suffered a damaging 3-2 defeat at the hands of Los Angeles FC in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Nashville SC, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The home side defeated Colorado Rapids by a 3-1 margin last month and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Nashville SC vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

San Jose Earthquakes and Nashville SC have played only one fixture in the MLS so far, with the match taking place in April this year and ending in a hard-fought 2-2 draw.

Nashville SC are unbeaten in their last 23 matches at the GEODIS Park - the longest active streak in the MLS.

Only five teams have managed longer unbeaten streaks at home than Nashville SC, and the hosts could go on to match one of them by avoiding defeat against San Jose Earthquakes this weekend.

San Jose Earthquakes have suffered defeat in eight of their last 10 matches away from home and have conceded at least three goals in seven of those matches.

Hanu Mukhtar and CJ Sapong are in excellent form at the moment and have combined to score Nashville SC's last six goals in the MLS.

Jeremy Ebobisse scored two goals against Los Angeles FC last weekend - his fourth multi-goal game for San Jose Earthquakes so far this season.

Nashville SC vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

Nashville SC have been a formidable force over the past year and have made the GEODIS Park their fortress in the MLS. The hosts have excellent players in their ranks and will look to extend their unbeaten streak at the stadium this weekend.

San Jose Earthquakes have gone downhill since the turn of the year and have plenty of work to do in the coming months. Nashville SC have been the better team this season and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Nashville SC 3-1 San Jose Earthquakes

Nashville SC vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nashville SC

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Nashville SC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Hany Mukhtar to score - Yes

