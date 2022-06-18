Nashville SC vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips | 19 June 2022

Nashville SC are unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions as they host bottom-of-the-Western-Conference Sporting Kansas City on Sunday.

Nashville SC held the San Jose Earthquakes to a goalless stalemate in their latest outing to extend their unbeaten streak at home to 25 matches. They have been resolute at the back and have held their own in their new stadium and are currently sixth in the Western Conference with 23 points.

Nashville have shown some enterprise in attack of late and seem to be looking to break out of their identity as an overtly defensive unit. Gary Smith's men have conceded just 16 goals in the 2022 MLS season, which is the joint-third best in the Western Conference.

Anibal Godoy and Walker Zimmerman will continue to be unavailable for Nashville SC against Sporting Kansas City this Sunday as the duo are away on international duty.

Meanwhile, Nashville's Sunday opponents Sporting Kansas City have lost nine of their 16 games so far this season. They will be desperate to snap their three-game winless streak in the league. Sporting KC lost 1-2 to New England Revolution in their latest outing.

Peter Vermes' side were reduced to 10-men in the 48th minute after Oriol Rosell picked up a second yellow card early in the second half.

Sporting KC were already trailing 1-0 after a Gustavo Bou strike for New England in the 30th minute. But Johnny Russell restored parity for Sporting KC against the run of play in the 52nd minute of the game.

But Emmanuel Boateng's 87th-minute goal made sure New England Revolution went back home with all three points. Sporting Kansas City have become a shadow of the side that was in contention to finish first in the Western Conference until the last day of the 2021 MLS season.

Alan Pulido and Gadi Kinda, two of the club's most expensive signings, are recovering from surgeries and are yet to feature for them this year. This has been a huge blow for Peter Vermes' men.

They have managed to score just 14 goals so far this term and will need to play out of their skins to eke out a positive result against Nashville SC.

Nashville SC vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nashville SC are undefeated in their last 25 home matches across all competitions.

Sporting Kansas City are winless in their last 10 away league games.

Sporting Kansas City have the worst attacking record in the Western Conference this season, having scored just 14 goals in 16 matches so far.

Sporting Kansas City and Nashville SC have faced off only twice so far and both teams have won a game apiece.

Sporting Kansas City have conceded at least one goal in their last seven games across all competitions.

Nashville SC vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Nashville SC are too sturdy at the back to be broken down by a struggling Sporting Kansas City side. Nashville's impressive home record only makes it easier to bet on them. There won't be a lot of goals in this one but Nashville SC is expected to register a comfortable win over Sporting KC.

Prediction: Nashville SC 2-0 Sporting Kansas City

Nashville SC vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nashville SC

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Nashville SC to keep a clean sheet - Yes

