Nashville SC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th July | MLS 2022

Vancouver Whitecaps are back in action with another MLS fixture this weekend as they take on Nashville SC at GEODIS Park on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Nashville SC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Preview

Nashville SC are currently in sixth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have slumped after a strong start to their campaign. The hosts played out a 1-1 draw against FC Cincinnati in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Vancouver Whitecaps, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this year. The Whitecaps defeated Toronto FC in the Canadian Championship final last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Nashville SC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Vancouver Whitecaps have never played a match against Nashville SC and will need to adapt to the hosts' style of play this weekend.

Nashville SC have an excellent record against Canadian teams and have won five out of nine such previous meetings, with only one defeat.

Nashville SC's 2-1 defeat against Los Angeles FC was their second home defeat in four games - the hosts have never suffered defeat in consecutive home games in the MLS.

Vancouver Whitecaps are unbeaten in their last three games away from home and have won four of their last five MLS games on the road.

Teal Bunbury scored his first goal of 2022 for Nashville SC against FC Cincinnati last week - his 12th different season in the MLS with a goal.

Vancouver Whitecaps have conceded 11 goals after the 75th minute so far this season and are tied with DC United and New England Revolution for the most in the league in this regard.

Nashville SC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Vancouver Whitecaps have turned their campaign around over the past month and will be intent on making the most of their recent away form. The Canadian outfit has an impressive squad and will need to be at its best to take something away from this match.

Nashville SC have been surprisingly lacklustre at home this month and are in need of a shot in the arm. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Nashville SC 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Nashville SC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Vancouver Whitecaps to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lucas Cavallini to score - Yes

