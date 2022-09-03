Nashville vs Austin Prediction and Betting Tips | September 3, 2022

Nashville will entertain Austin at the GEODIS Park in the MLS Western Conference on Saturday.

The hosts have found some form recently, picking up three straight wins and scoring 11 games. In-form striker Hany Mukhtar bagged a hat-trick as they beat Colorado Rapids at home in their last league outing.

Austin, meanwhile, have struggled recently, suffering two losses in their last three games. They fell to a 2-1 defeat at home against Portland Timbers last time around. Sebastian Driussi continued his fine form, scoring a consolation goal for Austin.

A win will ensure a playoff berth for Austin, while avoiding dropping points is key for Nashville as they also look to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Nashville vs Austin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just once - at Saturday's venue last year - which Nashville won 1-0, thanks to Randal Leal's strike.

Nashville-Austin games have featured over 2.5 goals in the last five clashes, so this game could be a high-scoring affair.

Nashville have scored four goals in their last two home games, winning both.

Austin have scored in all but one of their away games this season. Nashville have scored in all but one of their home games this season.

Austin have the best-attacking record in the Western Conference with 60 goals; only Philadelphia Union (61) have scored more this season.

Nashville vs Austin Prediction

The hosts have looked sharp in recent games and will look to capitalise on Austin's recent indifferent form.

Austin have not kept a clean sheet in their last five league games and might struggle to contain their free-scoring hosts. Although both teams are expected to score here, the hosts should come out on top in a high-scoring affair.

Prediction: Nashville 3-2 Austin

Nashville vs Austin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nashville

Tip 2: Goals - Under/over 2.5 goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Hany Mukhtar to score any time - Yes

Tip 5: Sebastian Driussi to score any time - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav