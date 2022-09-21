Nashville vs Club America Prediction and Betting Tips | September 21st 2022

Nashville will entertain Club America at GEODIS Park in the Leagues Cup on Wednesday.

This will be a one-off exhibition game, as the usual competition will not be held due to fixture congestion on account of international games.

The first phase of the one-off League Cup took place in August, with Los Angeles Galaxy, Los Angeles FC, Guadalajara, and Club America taking part.

The home team head into the game having gone six games without defeat in the MLS. They are hoping to secure a place in the MLS playoffs with two games to go and will be looking to sign off for the international break with a win.

Club America have seen an uptick in their form recently and, after a slow start to their Liga MX campaign, they are now in first place in the league table. They are undefeated in their last 11 games, picking up 10 wins in that period.

Nashville vs Club America Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will be meeting for the first time on Wednesday. While Club America have faced USA-based teams across various international competitions, Nashville will be facing Mexican opposition for the first time.

In their 13 encounters against MLS teams, Club America have a decent record with seven wins, two draws, and five defeats. They met Los Angeles FC in the first phase of the Leagues Cup in August, defeating the American club 6-5 on penalties after the game ended in a goalless draw.

Nashville have a decent goalscoring record in the MLS this term, scoring 50 goals in 32 games. Club America have the best goalscoring record in Liga MX this term, scoring 36 goals in 16 games thus far.

Nashville vs Club America Prediction

Nashville are undefeated in their last four games at home in the MLS, picking up three wins in that period. They will be looking to make the most of their home advantage in this exhibition game.

Club America will be without a few players who have been called up by their respective national teams, which might impact their performance here. As there's not much at stake in this encounter, a low-scoring game is expected and we are backing the home team to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Nashville 1-0 Club America

Nashville vs Club America Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nashville

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Nashville to score in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Hany Mukhtar to score any time - Yes

