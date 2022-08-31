Nashville vs Colorado Rapids prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2022-23

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Nashville SC welcome Colorado Rapids to the GEODIS Park on Thursday.

The hosts are currently on a run of two consecutive victories and will be looking to make it three wins on the trot for the first time since last September.

The rejuvenated Nashville side strengthened their position in the playoffs places as they eased to a 3-0 win over Vancouver Whitecaps last Sunday.

Prior to that, Gary Smith’s men made light work of FC Dallas as they picked up a 4-0 victory against the Burn to end their six-game winless run.

With 39 points from 10 games, Nashville are currently fifth in the Western Conference table, two points above LA Galaxy in the final playoff spot.

Meanwhile, Colorado Rapids were on the receiving end of a humiliating 6-0 defeat at the hands of Philadelphia Union last weekend.

The Rapids have now failed to win any of their last four games, claiming just two points from a possible 12.

Colorado Rapids have now picked up eight wins, eight draws and 11 losses from their 27 games to collect 32 points and sit 11th in the Western Conference.

Nashville vs Colorado Rapids Head-To-Head

This will be the third-ever meeting between the sides, with Nashville coming away victorious in their last two encounters.

Nashville Form Guide: W-W-L-L-D

Colorado Rapids Form Guide: L-D-L-D-W

Nashville vs Colorado Rapids Team News

Nashville

The hosts will be without Teal Bunbury and Aké Arnaud Loba, who are currently recuperating from groin and muscle injuries respectively.

Injured: Teal Bunbury, Aké Arnaud Loba

Suspended: None

Colorado Rapids

Gustavo Vallecilla is currently suspended after picking up a red card at the weekend. On the injury front, Colorado Rapids will be without Jack Price, Oliver Larraz, Aboubacar Keita and Braian Galvan.

Injured: Jack Price, Oliver Larraz, Aboubacar Keita, Braian Galvan

Suspended: Gustavo Vallecilla

Nashville vs Colorado Rapids Predicted XI

Nashville Predicted XI (4-4-2): Joe Willis; Eric Miller, Jack Maher, David Romney, Taylor Washington; Sean Davis, Anibal Godoy, Alex Muyl, Randall Leal; Hany Mukhtar, Ethan Zubak

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-3-3): William Yarbrough; Keegan Rosenberry, Drew Moor, Danny Wilson, Steve Beitashour; Sam Nicholson, Anthony Markanich, Collen Warner; Michael Barrios, Ralph Priso-Mbongue, Gyasi Zardes

Nashville vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

While Colorado Rapids will be looking to find their feet, their next task pits them against a spirited Nashville side who have hit their stride once again. Given the gulf in quality between the two sides and their contrasting form, we are backing Smith’s side to come away with all three points in front of their home fans.

Prediction: Nashville 2-0 Colorado Rapids

