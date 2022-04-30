Nashville vs Philadelphia Prediction and Betting Tips | 1 May, 2022

Nashville host Philadelphia at Geodis Park in the MLS on Sunday, with both sides having contrasting starts to the season.

Nashville are currently 8th in the Western Conference, one point off the top 7. Gary Smith's side have been inconsistent of late, having won only two of their last five games. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Philadelphia on Sunday.

Philadelphia, on the other hand, are currently top of the Eastern Conference, three points ahead of the New York Red Bulls in 2nd. Jim Curtin's side have faltered recently and will be going into the game off the back of a 1-1 draw against Montreal last time out. They will look to bounce back with a win against Nashville on Sunday.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Nashville vs Philadelphia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Philadelphia have slightly edged the head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last three meetings, with Nashville winning the other.

Philadelphia knocked Nashville out of the playoffs on penalties the last time the two sides met back in November 2021.

Philadelphia are tied for the best defense in the league, having only conceded five goals from their eight games so far.

Nashville are tied for the fifth worst attack in the league, having scored only eight goals in their eight games so far.

Nashville vs Philadelphia Prediction

It's hard to see Nashville taking anything away from this game, given the difference in form and quality between the two sides.

Nashville will be without Robert Castellanos, Irakoze Donasiyano and Teal Bunbury due to injury. Meanwhile, Philadelphia will take a full-strength squad into the game on Sunday.

Philadelphia should have enough firepower to get past Nashville without any trouble. We predict Jim Curtin's side will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Nashville 0-2 Philadelphia

Nashville vs Philadelphia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Philadelphia Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Nashville have one of the worst attacks in the league and will be coming up against the league's best defense in Philadelphia)

Tip 3 - Less than three bookings in the game (The two sides are in the top three least booked teams in the league)

