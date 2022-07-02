Nashville vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd July | MLS 2022-23

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Nashville play host to Portland Timbers at the GEODIS Park on Sunday.

The Timbers will look to make it three consecutive victories for the first time since December, having won their last two outings.

Nashville suffered a quarterfinal exit in the US Open Cup on Thursday, getting beaten on penalties by Orlando City.

They'll now turn their attention to the MLS, where they are fifth in the Western Conference standings with 26 points from 17 games. Nashville head into the weekend winless in their last three home games, picking up two points from a possible nine.

Portland, meanwhile, maintained their new-found form, claiming a 2-1 victory over Houston Dynamo last time out.

That followed last Sunday’s resounding 3-0 victory over Colorado Rapids, which saw their four-game winless run come to an end. With 22 points from 28 games, Portland are eighth in the west, one point off Seattle Sounders in the playoff spot.

Nashville vs Portland Timbers Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two teams, with Portland claiming a 1-0 victory in their first meeting in 2020.

Nashville are winless i their last three home outings, picking up two draws and losing one.

Nashville hold the Western Conference’s worst record on home turf, claiming nine points from six games.

Portland head into the weekend on a two-game winning run, seeing off Colorado Rapids and Houston Dynamo.

However, the Timbers have failed to taste victory in seven away games stretching back to a 3-2 win at Vancouver Whitecaps in April.

Nashville vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Portland have hit their stride in recent weeks, winning their last two outings. However, they have struggled for results on the road, making their visit to the GEODIS Park an exciting matchup. Considering the same, the spoils could be shared in this one.

Prediction: Nashville 2-2 Portland Timbers.

Nashville vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Nashville have failed to keep a clean sheet in seven of their last eight outings).

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of the Timber’s last seven games).

