Nashville vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips - 8th May 2022

Nashville will host Real Salt Lake at the GEODIS Park on Sunday in the MLS, looking to end a three-game winless run.

The Tennessee Titans haven't won since beating Sporting Kansas last month, drawing with San Jose and Philadelphia either side of a 1-0 loss to LA Galaxy.

That has seen them slump to ninth position in the Western Conference standings with just 12 points from nine games.

Real Salt Lake, meanwhile, are four points better off in fifth, albeit having played a game more.

Having started their campaign with a bang, winning three of their opening four games, the Claret and Cobalt have added just one more victory from their next six games.

That was a 1-0 win over LA Galaxy last weekend, ending a five-game winless run to get their season back on track.

Nashville vs Real Salt Lake Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Nashville and Real Salt Lake have played only two matches so far, and the former have never beaten them, losing and drawing once apiece.

The two teams clashed on matchday four, where Salt Lake outfit secured a 2-1 win over Nashville at home. Dax McCarty was sent off for the visitors in stoppage time.

Real Salt Lake have scored just ten goals in ten games, with only four teams in the Western Conference having a poorer goal record, including Nashville (9).

Their defensive record is also poor - conceding 13 times, more than all but four teams.

Both Nashville and Real Salt Lake's previous clashes came at Salt Lake; for the very first time, they will meet in Nashville.

Nashville are on the brink of going four consecutive games without a win for the first time since a run of six between September and October 2021.

Nashville vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

It's a battle of two poor attacks, but Nashville could be a tough team at home.

Real Salt Lake haven't lost to them in their previous two meetings and come into the game on the back of a huge win.

However, given the two teams' overall trajectories so far, they could play out a draw.

Prediction: Nashville 1-1 Real Salt Lake.

Nashville vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw.

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: under 2.5.

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes.

