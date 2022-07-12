Nashville vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th July | MLS 2022

Nashville will welcome Seattle Sounders to the Geodis Park in an MLS Western Conference game on Wednesday.

The two teams find themselves in the middle of the Western Conference standings at the halfway point of the season. Nashville are in seventh place with 27 points while Seattle are a point and a place behind.

Both teams suffered a defeat in the previous MLS outing, with Charlotte inflicting a 4-1 defeat on Nashville, while Seattle suffered a 3-0 loss at home to Portland Timbers.

Nashville vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just once across competitions thus far - at the Lumen Field in the opening fixture of the 2022 campaign in February. Nashville emerged winners, thanks to Anibal Godoy's 80th-minute winner.

Nashville conceded four times for the first time in history in their 4-1 defeat in Charlotte on Saturday.

Seattle's 3-0 defeat on Saturday was their largest at home defeat in almost seven years. They had gone 124 games without losing by three or more goals.

Nashville are undefeated in 24 of their last 25 MLS home games.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in seven of Nashville's last eight games.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in Seattle's last four away league games.

No team in the MLS have played fewer draws (2) than Seattle this season.

Nashville vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Nashville have suffered just one loss at home this season and have failed to score just once at home. Although they are winless in the league since May, they are unlikely to lose to Seattle.

Seattle have three wins on their travels this season, recording a 2-0 win against Toronto in their last away game.

Nashville, meanwhile, secured a narrow 1-0 win in the reverse fixture. However, Seattle have improved since then and should be able to at least take a point home.

Prediction: Nashville 1-1 Seattle.

Nashville vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5.

Tip 3: Hany Mukhtar to score any time - Yes.

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes.

