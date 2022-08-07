Nashville vs Toronto Prediction and Betting Tips | August 6, 2022

Nashville will invite Toronto to Geodis Park in a non-conference MLS clash on Saturday.

The hosts are winless in their last four league outings. However, they've drawn their last three games 1-1 and will hope to return to winning ways here against their struggling visitors.

Toronto, who are 13th in the Eastern Conference are unbeaten in their last two games. After recording their first win since June against Charlotte last month, they shared the spoils with New England Revolution in a goalless draw.

Nashville vs Toronto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met four times across competitions thus far. Nashville have a narrow advantage against the Canadian team, leading 2-1 in wins, while one game has ended in a draw.

Toronto have not picked up a win on their travel this season in their last 19 games stretching back to last July. Nashville, meanwhile, are undefeated in 26 of their last 28 home games

Toronto's goalless draw against the Revs was the first time they managed a clean sheet in an away game this season, keeping back-to-back clean sheets for the first time since October 2020.

Only DC United (last-placed in the Eastern Conference standings, 13), Sporting Kansas City (last-placed in the Western Conference standings, 14) and Houston Dynamo (13) have lost more games than Toronto (12) this season.

Only Portland Timbers (11) have played more draws than Nashville (9) this season.

Nashville vs Toronto Prediction

Both teams head into the game in poor goalscoring form, with Toronto scoring a goal apiece in their last five games, while the Reds, have not scored in three of their last four outings.

The odds of a low-scoring game ensuing here look good.

Prediction: Nashville 1-1 Toronto.

Nashville vs Toronto Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes.

Tip 4: Hany Mukhtar to score or assist any time - Yes.

Tip 5: Yellow cards - Over/under 2.5 yellow cards - Under 2.5.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far