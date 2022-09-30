New England Revolution vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st October 2022

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as New England Revolution lock horns with Atlanta United in an important clash at the Gillette Stadium on Saturday.

New England Revolution vs Atlanta United Preview

New England Revolution are currently in 11th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The Revs suffered a 1-0 defeat against CF Montreal in their previous game and will look to bounce back this weekend.

Atlanta United, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have also been inconsistent this year. The away side played out a 0-0 draw against Philadelphia Union last week and will look to take it up a notch in this match.

New England Revolution vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atlanta United have an impressive record against New England Revolution and have won five out of the 10 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Revs' two victories.

After a run of four consecutive defeats, New England Revolution are unbeaten in their last three matches against Atlanta United in the MLS.

New England Revolution are on a three-match losing streak at the moment and have recorded multiple streaks of three or more defeats for the first time under Bruce Arena.

Atlanta United have collected a total of seven points from their last three games - the best three-game run since April this year.

Carles Gil has scored a joint-highest seven goals for New England Revolution this season, with four goals coming from the penalty spot.

Nine of Atlanta United's last 11 goals have been scored from headers, with six of these goals coming from corners.

New England Revolution vs Atlanta United Prediction

New England Revolution have been surprisingly poor so far this season and have a mountain to climb in the coming weeks. The Revs have impressive players in their ranks and have a point to prove on Saturday.

Atlanta United have improved in recent weeks and are in good form going into this game. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: New England Revolution 2-2 Atlanta United

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

New England Revolution vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New England Revolution to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Carles Gil to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far