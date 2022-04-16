New England Revolution vs Charlotte FC Prediction and Betting Tips - 17th April 2022

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as New England Revolution play host to Charlotte FC at the Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

The Revs head into the game on a five-game losing streak across competitions and will look to end this dry spell.

New England were left empty-handed once again, as they fell to a disappointing 3-2 defeat against strugglers Inter Miami. They have now lost their last five games across competitions, dating back to a 3-0 win over Pumas UNAM in the CONCACAF Champions League in March.

With four points from their opening six games, the Revs are 13th in the Eastern Conference table, level on points with 12th-placed New York City FC and rock-bottom Inter Miami.

Meanwhile, Charlotte returned to winning ways last time out as they edged out Atlanta United 1-0 on home turf. Before that, the newcomers suffered a 2-0 defeat against Philadelphia Union on April 3 that saw their two-match winning run come to an end.

Charlotte are fifth in the East after picking up nine points from their opening seven games so far.

New England Revolution vs Charlotte FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Tho will be the second-ever meeting between the two teams, with Charlotte claiming a comfortable 3-1 victory when they first met on March 19.

New England head into the clash on a five-game losing streak, conceding 13 goals and scoring five since a 3-0 win over Pumas UNAM in the CONCACAF Champions League in March.

This is also the first time coach Bruce Arena has lost four MLS games in succession.

Charlotte have lost their three away games in the MLS this season, conceding seven goals and scoring just one.

While they have been solid in attack, the Revs have struggled to get going at the opposite end of the pitch, conceding 12 goals in six games so far.

New England Revolution vs Charlotte FC Prediction

New England are not off to the best of starts in the MLS, picking up just four points from six games. They face a rejuvenated Charlotte team that have won three of their last four outings, while keeping two clean sheets. The visitors should maintain their fine form and claim all three points on Sunday.

Prediction: New England Revolution 1-2 Charlotte FC.

New England Revolution vs Charlotte FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Charlotte FC.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (The Revs and Charlotte have struggled to impose themselves defensively, conceding 12 and nine goals respectively so far).

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals in four of the Revs’ six games this season).

