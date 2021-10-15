New England Revolution vs Chicago Fire prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of fixtures this weekend as New England Revolution lock horns with Columbus Crew on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Chicago Fire are in 12th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side suffered a 3-1 defeat against Toronto FC earlier this month and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

New England Revolution, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table and have excelled this year. The hosts eased past CF Montreal in their previous game and will want to step up in this match.

New England Revolution vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head

New England Revolution and Chicago Fire are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 29 matches apiece out of 73 games played between the two sides.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 3-2 victory for New England Revolution. Chicago Fire gave a good account of themselves on the day but will need to be more robust this weekend.

New England Revolution form guide in MLS 2021: W-W-W-D-W

Chicago Fire form guide in MLS 2021: L-W-D-L-L

New England Revolution vs Chicago Fire Team News

New England Revolution have a strong squad

New England Revolution

Carles Gil has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection. Maciel and Jonathan Bell are carrying niggles, however, and might not recover in time for this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Maciel, Jonathan Bell

Suspended: None

Chicago Fire need to win this game

Chicago Fire

Kenneth Kornholm, Boris Sekulic, and Carlos Teran are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Chicago Fire will need to name their best team for this game.

Injured: Kenneth Kronholm, Boris Sekulic, Carlos Teran

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New England Revolution vs Chicago Fire Predicted XI

New England Revolution Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matt Turner; DeJuan Jones, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler, Brandon Bye; Matt Polster, Tommy McNamara, Wilfrid Kaptoum; Tajon Buchanan, Gustavo Bou, Adam Buksa

Chicago Fire Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bobby Shuttleworth; Jonathan Bornstein, Johan Kappelhof, Francisco Calvo; Mauricio Pineda, Miguel Navarro, Alvaro Medran, Fabian Herbers, Gaston Gimenez; Chinonso Offor, Robert Beric

New England Revolution vs Chicago Fire Prediction

New England Revolution have effectively overcome their slump and will want to build momentum ahead of the business end of the season. The Revs can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove in this game.

Chicago Fire have been inconsistent in recent weeks and will need to work hard to stand a chance this weekend. New England Revolution are the better team on paper and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: New England Revolution 2-1 Chicago Fire

