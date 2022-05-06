New England Revolution vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips - 7th May 2022

Fresh off the back of ending their five-game winless run in the MLS, Columbus Crew visit the Gillette Stadium to face New England Revolution on Saturday.

The hosts, meanwhile, have won each of their last two home games and will be seeking a third win on the trot for the first time since September 2021.

New England Revolution returned to winning ways last Sunday as they edged out nine-man Inter Miami 2-0 on home turf.

Prior to that, the Revs ended their five-game losing streak on April 17 courtesy of a 2-1 win over Charlotte FC before suffering a 3-2 defeat at DC United seven days later.

With 10 points from nine games, New England Revolution are currently 10th in the Eastern Conference table, two points and three places off Saturday’s visitors.

Similarly, Columbus Crew returned to winning ways last time out as they comfortably saw off DC United 3-0.

The Crew were previously on a five-game winless run in the league, picking up just two points from a possible 15.

Columbus Crew are yet to taste victory on the road this season, picking up three draws and losing two of their five away games in all competitions.

New England Revolution vs Columbus Crew Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with both sides claiming 24 wins apiece from their last 65 encounters.

The spoils have been shared on 17 different occasions in that time, including each of their last two meetings.

The Revs are unbeaten in three consecutive games against Columbus Crew, stretching back to a 1-0 defeat in the 2020 playoffs.

Columbus Crew are without an away wins this season, claiming three draws and losing two of their five away games across all competitions.

New England Revolution have won their last two home matches, scoring four goals and conceding once since losing 1-0 to New York Red Bulls on April 3.

New England Revolution vs Columbus Crew Prediction

New England Revolution have been solid at home in recent weeks and will fancy their chances against the Crew, who are yet to pick up a win on the road this season. We predict the Revs will come away with all three points and heap more misery on the out-of-sorts visitors.

Prediction: New England Revolution 2-0 Columbus Crew

New England Revolution vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New England Revolution

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals in all but one of the last seven meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Game to have over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of their last six encounters)

Edited by Peter P