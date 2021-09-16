New England Revolution vs Columbus Crew prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as New England Revolution take on Columbus Crew on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

New England Revolution have a 14-point lead at the top of the standings at the moment and have been exceptional this season. The home side edged New York City FC to a 2-1 victory last week and will need a similar result from this match.

Columbus Crew, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the Eastern Conference at the moment and have struggled this season. The Crew defeated New York Red Bulls in their previous game and will be confident going into this fixture.

New England Revolution vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head

New England Revolution and Columbus Crew are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 24 matches apiece out of a total of 64 matches played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two MLS outfits took place in July this year and ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams committed errors on the day and will need to be more robust this week.

New England Revolution form guide in MLS 2021: W-W-L-W-W

Columbus Crew form guide in MLS 2021: W-L-L-W-L

New England Revolution vs Columbus Crew Team News

New England Revolution have a strong squad

New England Revolution

Carles Gil is yet to recover from his injury and might not be risked in this game. Arnor Ingvi Traustason has served his suspension and will be available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Carles Gil

Suspended: None

Columbus Crew have a depleted squad

Columbus Crew

Artur, Milton Valenzuela, Perry Kitchen, and Luis Diaz are injured and will not be able to feature against New England Revolution. Josh Williams is also carrying a knock and will likely be sidelined this weekend.

Injured: Artur, Milton Valenzuela, Luis Diaz, Perry Kitchen, Josh Williams, Marlon Hairston

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New England Revolution vs Columbus Crew Predicted XI

New England Revolution Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brad Knighton; DeJuan Jones, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler, Brandon Bye; Matt Polster, Tommy McNamara, Maciel; Tajon Buchanan, Gustavo Bou, Teal Bunbury

Columbus Crew Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Eloy Room; Waylon Francis, Jonathan Mensah, Aboubacar Keita, Harrison Afful; Liam Fraser, Darlington Nagbe; Lucas Zelarayan, Kevin Molino, Pedro Santos; Bradley Wright-Phillips

New England Revolution vs Columbus Crew Prediction

New England Revolution have endured a slight slump in recent weeks and will need to overcome a few obstacles this month. The Revs were impressive last weekend and have a point to prove in this match.

Columbus Crew are yet to hit their stride in the MLS and will need to be at their best this weekend. New England Revolution are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: New England Revolution 2-0 Columbus Crew

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi