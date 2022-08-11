New England Revolution vs DC United Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th August 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of fixtures this weekend as New England Revolution lock horns with DC United in a crucial encounter at the Gillette Stadium on Saturday.

New England Revolution vs DC United Preview

DC United are currently rooted to the bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have endured an abysmal season so far. The away side held New York Red Bulls to an admirable 0-0 stalemate last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

New England Revolution, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this year. The Revs eased past Orlando City by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

New England Revolution vs DC United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New England Revolution have a slight edge over DC United and have won 27 out of the 68 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to DC United's 25 victories.

New England Revolution are unbeaten in 11 consecutive home games against DC United at the MLS and have only one longer unbeaten home run against a single opponent in the competition.

New England Revolution ended their six-game winless run with their 3-0 victory against Orlando City last week and will look to sustain their momentum in this match.

DC United ended their winless run of 13 MLS games with a scoreless draw against New York Red Bulls last week and will need to be at their best in this game.

New England Revolution's three goalscorers against Orlando City have scored only nine goals between them in a total of 241 career appearances in the MLS.

DC United have suffered defeat in their last three games away from home and have been outscored by a combined 12-0 margin in these matches.

New England Revolution vs DC United Prediction

New England Revolution made a statement of intent last week and will look to move up the league table this year. The Revs can pack a punch on their day and will look to build on their victory against Orlando City last week.

DC United have been in dismal form this season and face an uphill battle in the months to come. New England Revolution have been the better team this year and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: New England Revolution 2-0 DC United

New England Revolution vs DC United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New England Revolution

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: New England Revolution to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Carles Gil to score - Yes

